WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was considering an "enforceable quarantine" in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area due to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the decision could come as soon as later in the day.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it's a hot spot. New York, New Jersey, maybe one or two other places. Certain parts of Connecticut quarantined,” Trump said as he left the White House en route of Norfolk, Va. to see off the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that is headed to New York to provide extra hospital space to help fight the outbreak.

"I am thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short term, two weeks, on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut," Trump continued.

Trump's comments left local officials puzzled over what an "enforceable quarantine" would include, as many states have already implemented restrictions, and it appeared that the president had not discussed the idea with governors of the impacted states before floating the idea.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that although he talked to Trump Saturday morning just moments before Trump's announcement, the possibility of a federally mandated quarantine was not addressed.

“I didn’t speak to him about any quarantine,” Cuomo said. “I don’t even know what that means.”

"I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable,” Cuomo continued, adding, “I don’t even like the sound of it.”

Governors and mayors, not the federal government, have the broadest quarantine and isolation authority, as the constitution leaves that kind of police power in the hands of the states.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the authority to detain people suspected of having an infectious disease without getting approval from state and local officials, that authority is rarely used and experts on public health law say that any attempt to leverage that power to create a federally mandated quarantine would likely be challenged in court.

While at the USNS Comfort, Trump said that any restrictions would not impact truck drivers entering or traveling through quarantined areas and that it would not impact trade.

Trump suggested that the purpose of the federally mandated quarantine would be to limit people from the New York area spreading the virus to other parts of the country, but some states have already put into place restrictions on out of state visitors from places that are considered hotspots.

In New York alone, Cuomo said there are more than 52,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with over 725 deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is requiring people visiting from parts of Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo also ordered that anyone who has moved from New York state to Rhode Island in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days. Massachusetts and Texas have instituted similar restrictions and some counties in North Carolina are considering putting up roadblocks to keep out visitors, unless they prove they have a home or job inside the county.

“Restrict travel because they are having problems down in Florida. A lot of New Yorkers going down, we don’t want that," Trump told reporters on Saturday.

"I’d rather not do it, but we may need it,” Trump said.