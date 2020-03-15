Trump considering `full' pardon for ex-adviser Michael Flynn

ERIC TUCKER and AAMER MADHANI

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday he is considering a full pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before Trump took office.

Flynn attempted to withdraw the guilty plea in January, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

“I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” Trump tweeted. The president also cited an unspecified report that the Justice Department had lost records related to Flynn's case. In response, Flynn's lawyer, Sidney Powell, tweeted, “Thank you, Mr. President” and said “the persecution” of his client “is an egregious injustice.”

Prosecutors had initially said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but the relationship with the retired Army lieutenant general grew increasingly contentious after he hired a new set of lawyers.

Flynn is one of six Trump aides and associates charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period and provided extensive cooperation to Mueller’s team of investigators.

His attorneys raised repeated misconduct allegations against the government — which a judge has since rejected — and prosecutors have responded by calling into question whether Flynn truly accepts guilt.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn's sentencing hearing to be canceled "until further order of the court." He gave both Flynn and the Justice Department more time to submit filings on Flynn's request to withdraw his guilty plea, including claims he received ineffective legal assistance from his former lawyers.

Following Flynn’s attempt to withdraw his plea, the Justice Department abruptly offered a more lenient sentencing recommendation.

The latest sentencing filing still seeks a sentence of up six months, but unlike before, prosecutors explicitly state that probation would be a “reasonable” punishment and that they would not oppose it.

Trump has not been shy about using his clemency powers in high-profile cases.

Last month Trump commuted the the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik. Among the others getting a break from the president were financier Michael Milken and Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former San Francisco 49ers owner.

Trump has faced criticism for weighing in on the cases of former aides. When he confirmed his most moves in February, he said he had yet to think about pardoning longtime confidant Roger Stone, who awaited sentencing at the time, or granting clemency to Flynn or former campaign chairman Paul Manafort,

But he made clear he was sympathetic to their plight. ``Somebody has to stick up for the people,” Trump said.

  • 4 takeaways from the Biden-Sanders Democratic debate
    Yahoo News

    4 takeaways from the Biden-Sanders Democratic debate

    For the first time in this election cycle, just two candidates shared a debate stage Sunday evening, after a spate of dropouts from the Democratic primary field. With former Vice President Joe Biden entrenched as the race's frontrunner, he had to contend in a one-on-one contest with Sen. Bernie Sanders. On a night when the coronavirus had a huge impact on both the setting and content of the debate, the two candidates battled over their records and attempted to make a final pitch to the four states voting in primaries on Tuesday.

  • Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls
    Reuters

    Military roadblocks, curfews: Latin America tightens coronavirus controls

    LIMA/ASUNCION/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Countries around Latin America tightened restrictions on Monday to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, with Peru putting military personnel on the streets, Costa Rica and Colombia closing their borders and other countries ordering curfews. While the region has yet to be hit as hard as Asia or Europe, Latin American governments have moved aggressively to contain the virus that has shut down cities and international transport hubs and battered its financial markets. A diplomatic tiff erupted when El Salvador's president accused Mexico of allowing people with the virus to board a flight due to leave Mexico City for San Salvador.

  • Justice Department moves to drop charges against Russians indicted in the Mueller probe
    Business Insider

    Justice Department moves to drop charges against Russians indicted in the Mueller probe

    Alex Wong/Getty Images The Justice Department moved on Monday to drop its cases against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities indicted as part the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference. In a court filing, prosecutors accused one of those companies or taking advantage of the US legal process to harm national security while ignoring its own legal obligations related to the case. Notably, the filing also said the government decided to drop its case "particularly in light of recent events and a change in the balance of the government's proof due to a classification determination," in addition to other factors.

  • China reports just 1 new domestic virus case, 20 more imported
    AFP Relax News

    China reports just 1 new domestic virus case, 20 more imported

    China reported on Tuesday just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad, threatening to spoil its progress against the disease. The single case in Wuhan will boost China's view that it has "basically curbed" the spread of a disease that is believed to have emerged in a live animal market in the central city in December. Wuhan and its 11 million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with the rest of Hubei province going under lockdown in the following days.

  • 'Dead Sea Scrolls fragments' at Museum of the Bible are all fakes, study says
    The Guardian

    'Dead Sea Scrolls fragments' at Museum of the Bible are all fakes, study says

    When Steve Green paid millions of dollars from his family fortune for 16 fragments of the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls, it seemed the perfect addition to their new Museum of the Bible in Washington DC. Confirmation of the hoax came in a report published online by a team of five art fraud investigators, after a two-day conference at the museum focusing on the comprehensive testing of the supposed scroll fragments was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The experts spent six months analyzing each fragment, concluding a study born from 2017 revelations that the lucrative international trade in Dead Sea Scroll pieces was awash in suspected forgeries and indications that at least five pieces bought by Green, the museum's chairman, for an undisclosed amount ahead of its opening that year, were fake.

  • Asian shares bounce after Wall St dive, recession warning
    Associated Press

    Asian shares bounce after Wall St dive, recession warning

    Shares reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday after the U.S. stock market plunged to its worst day in more than three decades and huge swaths of many economies came to a standstill as businesses and travel shut down due to the virus outbreak. Monday's 12% drop for the S&P 500, its worst day in more than 30 years, came as voices from Wall Street to the White House said the coronavirus may be dragging the economy into a recession. The rebound in Asia followed news that the Trump administration plans strong support for airlines stricken by the outbreak and is pushing the Senate to enact a massive stimulus package to alleviate losses for businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak, which has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide, 4,661 in the United States.

  • A New York Department of Correction employee has died from the coronavirus
    INSIDER

    A New York Department of Correction employee has died from the coronavirus

    Lindsey Wasson/Reuters An investigator for the New York City Correction Department has died from the coronavirus. David Perez, 56, died on Sunday night, according to the New York Daily News. While the inspector had only limited contact with incarcerated people, his death comes at a time of national concern for those who are serving time in jails and prisons during the pandemic.

  • Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus: Delta flight grounded at JFK after passenger reveals possible exposure

    A flight was grounded Monday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport over coronavirus concerns. The passenger alerted a flight attendant, who consulted Stat MD, a dedicated on-call organization for airlines consulted by crew when medical concerns arise in the airport or on the aircraft. "Customers on Delta flight 2503 returned to the JFK terminal Monday after a customer shared they may have been previously exposed to coronavirus, and our aviation medical consultants recommended the customer be evaluated," said Delta in a statement sent by spokesperson Kate Modolo.

  • Turkey’s TAI sells six Anka-S drones to Tunisia
    Defense News

    Turkey’s TAI sells six Anka-S drones to Tunisia

    Tunisia has awarded a contract to Turkish Aerospace Industries for the supply of six Anka-S drones, three ground control stations and an unspecified level of technology transfer. Turkish procurement officials said TAI had been awaiting a deal with the government there for more than a year to sell its Anka-S drone. One TAI official said the company also is in talks with Tunis for the sale of armed Anka drones.

  • Trump tries to ease concerns of a nation increasingly rattled over coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Trump tries to ease concerns of a nation increasingly rattled over coronavirus

    WASHINGTON – For the third time in three days, President Trump addressed the nation from the White House in an effort to address growing fears about the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which has now infected about 3,200 Americans and killed more than 60. Beautiful day outside,” Trump said at the very outset of his remarks, referring to the nice weather that had residents of Washington, D.C., and other northeastern areas taking to the outdoors. With movie theaters, arts venues and—increasingly—restaurants and bars closed, and with large gatherings like sports events now canceled, there was little else to do.

  • Italy's coronavirus toll surges as worries grow over hospitals
    Reuters

    Italy's coronavirus toll surges as worries grow over hospitals

    Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases. While the virus has begun spreading rapidly across Europe, Italy remains the second most heavily affected country in the world after China, where the illness first emerged, and the outbreak has shown no signs of slowing. The government is working urgently on procuring more protective equipment, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, adding there was maximum attention on helping Lombardy, the northern region where the virus emerged just over three weeks ago.

  • A Navy sailor aboard a warship has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus for the first time
    Business Insider

    A Navy sailor aboard a warship has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus for the first time

    REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Craig Z. Rodarte/Handout via Reuters A US Navy sailor assigned to the USS Boxer has tested "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Navy said in a statement Sunday. The sailor, who serves aboard an amphibious assault ship, is quarantined at home in San Diego, as are the individuals known to have had close contact with him while aboard the ship. This case, which is still pending official confirmation from the CDC, marks the first time a US Navy sailor aboard a warship has presumably been infected by the coronavirus.

  • Biden touts deportations freeze; Sanders calls for ending ICE raids
    CBS News

    Biden touts deportations freeze; Sanders calls for ending ICE raids

    Acknowledging that the Obama administration "took too long" to retool its immigration enforcement priorities, former Vice President Joe Biden announced at Sunday's Democratic debate that he would implement a 100-day freeze on deportations of undocumented immigrants if elected. Asked about his recent concession that the more than three million deportations during President Obama's tenure were a "mistake," Biden said his administration would initially institute the temporary moratorium on removals, and then focus on removing undocumented immigrants convicted of felonies from the country, while effectively shielding everyone else from deportation.

  • 62 Home Office Ideas That Will Inspire Productivity
    Architectural Digest

    62 Home Office Ideas That Will Inspire Productivity

    These office design ideas will actually make you want to sit down and complete your to-do list Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures
    Associated Press

    Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures

    New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light. Two cruise ships have been turned away from several Caribbean ports, and at least one by Spain, after passengers fell ill with COVID-19. Two other vessels have rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico even with no reports of infections.

  • COVID-19 not transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns suggest recent case studies
    AFP Relax News

    COVID-19 not transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns suggest recent case studies

    Chinese scientists have found that the coronavirus disease COVID-19 does not appear to be transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns at birth. Researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology studied four women who gave birth at Union Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, while infected with COVID-19. All of the babies were isolated in neonatal intensive care units and fed formula after they were born.

  • Trump rates his coronavirus response a 10
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump rates his coronavirus response a 10

    President Trump on Monday rated his response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States a 10.

  • Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death
    BBC

    Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death

    Satoshi Uematsu said people with disabilities who were unable to communicate well had no human rights, said broadcaster Kyodo. The case is one of Japan's worst mass killings and has shocked people in a country where violent crime is rare. In an earlier interview with Japan's Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, Uematsu had said there was "no point in living" for people with mental disabilities and that he "had to do it for the sake of society".

  • Nunes walks back 'go to your local pub' comments, blames media for creating coronavirus panic
    USA TODAY

    Nunes walks back 'go to your local pub' comments, blames media for creating coronavirus panic

    Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., appeared on Fox News on Monday night and walked back previous comments where he had contradicted public health experts and encouraged Americans to “go to a local restaurant” during the coronavirus crisis. Nunes' comments came as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, saying people "should prepare to hunker down significantly."

  • Air pollution clears in northern Italy after coronavirus lockdown
    Yahoo News Video

    Air pollution clears in northern Italy after coronavirus lockdown

    Air pollution over northern Italy fell after the government introduced a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus, satellite imagery showed on Friday, in a new example of the pandemic's potential impact on emissions.

  • Mexico government urges public to keep distance over coronavirus; president embraces crowds
    Reuters

    Mexico government urges public to keep distance over coronavirus; president embraces crowds

    Mexico's health ministry reported more coronavirus cases on Sunday, urging people to maintain a "healthy distance" to avoid infection, even as the president held rallies in the country, shaking hands with and hugging dozens of people. In contrast to the United States and much of Central America, Mexico has not imposed significant travel curbs to fight coronavirus, opting for a less intrusive approach. "It's social distancing, it's about distance to keep us healthy," Ricardo Cortes, a health ministry official said in a Sunday evening news conference that announced Mexico's tally of coronavirus infections had risen to 53 from 41 a day earlier.

  • Tom Cotton is calling for Americans to get cash payments through the coronavirus outbreak
    Business Insider

    Tom Cotton is calling for Americans to get cash payments through the coronavirus outbreak

    Alex Brandon/AP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas became the latest Republican to come out in favor of cutting a check to the American people amid the coronavirus outbreak. Andrew Yang based his entire presidential campaign on a long term version of the idea — known as Universal Basic Income or UBI — and often found the pitch being dismissed as fringe. Cotton's offered an example of giving a family of four $4,000 per month "for the duration of the crisis," which would be $1,000 per American.

  • ‘Who is going to advise him to drop out?’: Bernie may not be ready for quick exit
    Politico

    ‘Who is going to advise him to drop out?’: Bernie may not be ready for quick exit

    They see a benefit in amassing as many delegates as possible in order to influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer — even if Sanders himself can't win the nomination. I think there's a very good chance that he will stay in,” said Larry Cohen, chair of Our Revolution, a group founded by Sanders in 2016. The number of delegates you have, the number of people on the platform committee is absolutely critical.

  • New Africa coronavirus crisis looms with internal spread
    Associated Press

    New Africa coronavirus crisis looms with internal spread

    The coronavirus has now been confirmed in at least 30 of Africa's 54 countries, officials said Monday, and regional power South Africa warned of a new crisis once the virus begins to spread at home and into crowded low-income communities. The most alarming confirmation of a first case came from Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation with one of the continent's weakest health systems after nearly three decades of conflict. Tanzania, Liberia and Benin also announced their first cases.

  • Bloomberg

    Fed’s Dash to Zero Lets Gulf Top Off Stimulus With Rate Cuts

    Central banks across the Gulf cut interest rates to bolster already unveiled stimulus after the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark to near zero to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus. As the spreading outbreak paralyzes commerce and tourism, local economies are also having to contend with the crash in oil prices and the threat it presents to budgets and investment. With Gulf currencies tethered to the dollar, central banks generally track Fed rate decisions.