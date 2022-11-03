Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers

FILE PHOTO: Trump rally in Texas
2
Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw
·3 min read

By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month and is speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday's midterms, three Trump advisers said.

"I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024," one senior adviser told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that."

An announcement in the coming weeks could also box out potential rivals for the party's nomination, the advisers said, though they added it was possible the former president could still delay a decision or change his mind.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

One source familiar with Trump's plans said he intends to announce his re-election campaign shortly after Tuesday's elections and has been sounding out potential staff about joining the effort. The source was approached by the campaign to gauge interest.

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls say it is highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and also have a shot of taking control of the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden's legislative agenda for the next two years.

Democrats' electoral hopes have been hammered by voter concerns about high inflation, and Biden's public approval rating has remained below 50% for more than a year, coming in at 40% in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

But after a divisive four-year term that ended in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his followers then two years during which he has continued to claim falsely that his defeat was the result of fraud, Trump also remains unpopular, with the same poll late last month showing that just 41% of Americans view him favorably.

The Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 24, providing Trump a two-week window after the elections to make his announcement should he wish to do so.

Trump has kept up a steady pace of political rallies since leaving office, where he publicly flirts with another run. He is expected to host family and friends at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night to celebrate expected victories among candidates he backed in the midterms.

Trump currently faces a raft of investigations, including a Justice Department probe into classified documents he took from the White House after leaving office, some of which prosecutors say have not yet been recovered.

In a direct challenge to Trump, several major Republican figures are considering whether to seek the party's presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump is keeping a close eye on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to win his re-election race on Tuesday against Democrat Charlie Crist. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, are also seen as potential rivals, among others.

Announcing his re-election campaign soon could help propel Trump in the early voting states of Iowa -- where Trump is due to appear at a rally on Thursday night -- and South Carolina while his rivals are still working on their own 2024 plans, the senior adviser said.

A Trump run could mean a rematch of the 2020 Biden-Trump election.

Those close to Trump were not unanimous in expecting he would reveal his intentions soon.

"He's going to want the speculation to go for months," said one source. "He's going to enjoy the three months of stories about when he's going to do it."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Scott Malone and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats hold press conference after Herschel Walker rally in Augusta

    The Democratic Party of Georgia played host to a press conference to discuss Herschel Walker's campaign after his visit to Augusta on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

  • Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report

    DeSantis has remained tight-lipped on his plans, telling reporters last year that a White House bid was not on his radar

  • In Georgia, campaigns look to drive turnout with a knock

    Someone like Erika Hardwick has come to the door of millions of Georgia voters. A paid canvasser for the New Georgia Project Action Fund, Hardwick was working the southwest Georgia town of Dawson on a warm October afternoon. Hardwick is part of an intensifying effort to contact voters in Georgia, where narrow electoral margins have led political parties and other groups to pour in resources, knowing that driving a few more voters to the polls could make a difference.

  • Weekly tally of COVID cases and deaths continues to fall; Moderna lowers vaccine-sales outlook by as much as $3 billion

    The global tally of COVID cases fell 17% in the week through Oct. 30 from the previous week, while the death toll fell 5%, the World Health Organization said in its weekly update on the virus.

  • Russians hit terminal in Mykolaiv rented by Chinese; Foreign Ministry addresses China

    The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on China to demand an immediate stop of attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure by Russia after a recent strike on a terminal in Mykolaiv, which is currently rented by a Chinese corporation.

  • Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna's upcoming Fenty x Savage show. Fans are questioning why the singer is platforming Depp following his polarizing trial against Amber Heard

    Depp's ex Amber Heard accused the actor of domestic abuse in 2018. He sued Heard for defamation over the claims in a contentious trial earlier this year.

  • Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Kroger Co's acquisition of Albertsons Companies Inc could further exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. "In many markets across the country, grocery competition would cease, likely resulting in employee layoffs and higher prices," they wrote in a letter addressed to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairwoman Lina Khan, urging the agency to block the deal.

  • How asexuals navigate romantic relationships

    The asexual pride flag. Queso/iStock via Getty ImagesThough an estimated 1% of Americans identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they’re frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping. For example, it’s often assumed that all people who are asexual are also “aromantic” – that they aren’t interested in being in romantic relationships or aren’t c

  • Trump: ‘They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell’ if he backs debt ceiling elimination

    Former President Trump says that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should be impeached if he backs a plan for the debt ceiling to be eliminated over fears that House Republicans could cause the U.S. to default on the nation’s credit. When asked by conservative radio host John Fredericks on Thursday about chatter surrounding the possibility of…

  • Canada to start targeting draws for skilled immigrants next year

    Canada will do targeted draws for skilled immigrants for the first time starting next year, allowing it to cherry pick applicants with the most in-demand skills for the regions of the country that most need workers, the federal immigration minister told Reuters. A key focus will be on recruiting more doctors and nurses, but only for provinces that make it easier for health workers to validate their foreign credentials and start practicing when they arrive, Minister Sean Fraser said in an interview late on Wednesday. "This means we will be able to bring a greater focus to welcome more healthcare workers ... in jurisdictions that will allow them to practice."

  • Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

    Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

  • Sacramento trio indicted, tied to $545 million nationwide catalytic convert theft ring

    3 of the 21 individuals indicted were from Sacramento, and played a key role in the nationwide scheme, feds say.

  • Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

    Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. The idea has outraged many people, who worry the cats will be killed.

  • Detroit Lions DBs blame themselves for Aubrey Pleasant firing: 'I feel like it was our fault'

    Lions S DeShon Elliott called new defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker 'a super computer mentally'

  • Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (November 7 – 13)￼

    As the weather gets colder, many of us turn to hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals that star meat or poultry. But before we’re all eating leftover turkey breast and sausage stuffing for a week straight, why not indulge in some seriously satisfying vegetarian comfort food? Here, seven dinners to make this week that even carnivores can get behind, from tomato soup in grilled cheese bread bowls to Korean-style popcorn cauliflower. 60 Vegetarian Dinner Recipe Ideas You Need to Try Shopping List Natalia

  • Israel's far right rejoices as Netanyahu nears victory

    STORY: Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to power in one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history. A smiling Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges he denies, spoke to cheering supporters on Wednesday (November 2)."Our way, the way of Likud, proved itself. I remind you that after getting 52 seats last election, we are on the brink of a very big win."Current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding victory, pending the final tally."We have no intention to stop. We have no intention to cease. Every Israeli citizen - religious or secular, leftist or rightist, Jewish or Arab, straight or LGBT - should know tonight that we will continue to fight for Israel to be a Jewish and democratic, liberal and progressive state."A possible Netanyahu win has caused jitters among Palestinians and Arab neighbors who fear it could ratchet up tensions across the Middle East.With roughly 85% of votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative Likud and its likely religious and far-right allies were on pace to control a majority in parliament after Israel's fifth election in less than four years.Reactions on the streets of Jerusalem were mixed in light of the news. This man says he's very happy, and that he believes a Netanyahu win would be good for Israelis. However, retiree Mina Rabi disagrees. "I feel very disappointed, I expected a changed, I expected this government to remain in power and get stronger, that we will have a much better future and not a radical right wing government. It's a pity."Netanyahu's prospective alliance with ultranationalist firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has alarmed Palestinians and members of Israel's minority Arabs. As prime minister, Netanyahu government will likely press forward with settlement activity on occupied land where Palestinians, with international support, seek statehood. But his hard line on Iran means Israel's recently struck Gulf Arab alliances should hold firm.Though the landscape could shift as ballot counts trickle in, Israeli media predicted Netanyahu would lead a bloc of four parties taking 65 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

  • Arizona gubernatorial race tightens

    Arizona's gubernatorial race is tightening with less than a week to go until Election Day. GOP candidate Kari Lake held a rally Wednesday after facing criticism for making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on midterm races in the Grand Canyon State.

  • Russia's expanding 'dark fleet' of tankers won't prevent its oil exports from crashing, top energy trader says

    The CEO of Vitol, the world's biggest independent energy trader, explained why Russia's crude exports are set to plunge.

  • Gold prices at lowest in 2 1/2 years as dollar rises in wake of Fed’s 4th jumbo interest rate hike

    Gold tumbled on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields advanced after the Federal Reserve delivered its fourth 75 basis point interest rate hike since the start of the year, pushing prices for the metal to their lowest levels to a two-and-half-year low.

  • November and December are historically 2 of the 3 best months to buy a home if you want a deal. 6 economists and real estate pros on whether that trend will hold in 2022

    Indeed, a 2021 analysis from real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions found that October, November and December were the months when buyers paid the lowest premiums from homes. For her part, Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale says: “Bargain hunters may be able to snag a home below asking price, as price cuts have risen sharply compared to one year ago, but the discount is coming off of a much higher original asking price.” This is a much needed rebalancing to more healthy housing market conditions after the demand-fueled rush for real estate we saw over the past two-plus years.