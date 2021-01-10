Trump is considering Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz for his defense team if he faces another impeachment trial

Sophia Ankel
Giuliani Trump
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

  • President Trump is considering appointing Rudy Giuliani and the high-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz to his defense team in the event he faces another impeachment trial, CNN reports.

  • Giuliani is expected to support the president, one source familiar with the matter said.

  • Dershowitz has also said he would take on the job, adding he "would be honored to once again defend the Constitution against partisan efforts to weaponize it for political purposes."

  • Trump's original legal team who defended him during his first impeachment trial has been sidelined.

President Trump is considering appointing his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the high-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz to his defense team in case he faces another impeachment trial this week, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The president has been under pressure to resign or face impeachment after a mob of his supporters stormed and ransacked the US Capitol on Wednesday.

House Democrats are already drafting an article of impeachment for "incitement of an insurrection," which is expected to be presented early this week.

Giuliani, who called for "trial by combat" as he spoke to Trump supporters hours before the deadly siege, is expected to represent the president, one of the sources told CNN. 

Read more: Trump's incitement of the deadly US Capitol riot adds to an already massive tsunami of legal peril he's facing upon leaving the White House. Here's what awaits him.

Dershowitz, who previously represented the notorious billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, already said he would be willing to take on the job.

"He [Trump] has not committed a constitutionally impeachable offense and I would be honored to once again defend the Constitution against partisan efforts to weaponize it for political purposes," Dershowitz told The Hill on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trump's original team of lawyers who defended him during his first impeachment trial in December 2019, are unlikely to be rejoining him, CNN reports.

These include constitutional attorney Jay Sekulow and attorney Jane Raskin, as well as White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is said to have considered resigning in recent days.

Trump was impeached by the House in December 2019 on articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled US Senate ended up acquitting Trump on both articles in January 2020. 

According to a memo sent to Republican Senators by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week, there is no way Trump could be removed from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated because the Senate is in recess until January 19.

Read the original article on Business Insider

