Trump is considering starting the 'Patriot Party' after facing criticism from top Republicans over Capitol riot, The Wall Street Journal reports

Charles Davis
GettyImages 1024551016
Donald Trump is considering the launch of his own third party, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump may launch a new political party after leaving office, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Sources told the newspaper he would like to call it the "Patriot Party."

  • The report comes after Sen. Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for this month's riot at the US Capitol.

Embittered by critical comments from some top Republicans, outgoing President Donald Trump is considering a launch of a new third party, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Trump, with just hours left in his one-term presidency, would like to call it the "Patriot Party," The Journal reported, citing sources "familiar with the matter."

The report comes after Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the US Senate, delivered a speech Tuesday blaming Trump for this month's riot at the US Capitol.

"The mob was fed lies," he said. "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people."

It is unclear whether the effort would involve the recruitment and running of candidates or serve as a media and merchandise empire for the former president.

In 1968, George Wallace, the far-right segregationist governor of Alabama, won five states while running as the nominee of the American Independent Party. No third-party candidate has won a statewide federal election since, although a number of independents have been elected to Congress.

