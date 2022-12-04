Trump: Constitution Should Be Suspended over ‘Massive Fraud’ in 2020 Election

Former president Trump claimed on Saturday that the U.S. Constitution should be suspended in order to rectify the “massive fraud” that he still alleges cost him the 2020 election.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the Twitter alternative that he founded.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he added. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections.”

Trump’s rant comes after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk released the first installment of “The Twitter Files,” a collection of internal documents revealing the scale and details of the company’s campaign to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell ahead of the 2020 election. In an email dated October 24, reviewed by journalist Matt Taibbi, the “Biden team” reportedly demanded that Twitter scrub scandalous information pertaining to the president’s son from the platform. Among the tweets the Biden campaign asked Twitter to delete were pornographic pictures of Hunter Biden that leaked from the infamous computer.

“More to review from the Biden team,” the message read. “Handled,” was the reply.

Taibbi clarified that Twitter also fielded, and presumably obliged, content-moderation requests from the Trump team, although he noted that Big Tech’s catering to political operatives disproportionately favored Democrats.

The White House, as well as some Republicans, slammed Trump’s calls to overhaul the Constitution and other traditional procedure to right what he still maintains was the egregious wrong of certifying the election for Joe Biden.

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement obtained by the Hill.

Republican Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, suggested in an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation that Trump’s calls to ditch the Constitution will hurt his 2024 prospects and lead many voters to choose a more stalwart conservative.

“I believe, answering your question, that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate,” he said.

