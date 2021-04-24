Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US President Donald Trump dances as he leaves a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona on October 19, 2020.&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump dances as he leaves a rally at Tucson International Airport in Tucson, Arizona on October 19, 2020.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump continued to push false claims of election fraud in a weekend flurry of press releases.

The one-term president attacked Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in new statements over a controversial election audit supported by Republican state legislators.

Mr Trump has thrown his weight behind the partisan audit and claimed it is needed to uncover “large scale voter fraud” from the 2020 election.

The twice-impeached former president and his supporters have pushed debunked voter fraud claims to explain his defeat to Joe Biden, without providing any evidence in court.

Arizona flipped for Mr Biden last November, paving the way for Democrats to take control of the White House, the Senate and the House.

“Why are the Democrats so desperate to stop this Election Fraud from being revealed? That answer is obvious! The Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has been shockingly of zero help to the State Senate. He wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair,” said Mr Trump in a Friday statement.

And he then continued his attack on Mr Ducey, claiming he is not providing protection for those involved in the audit.

“The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection.

The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!”

Arizona’s state GOP have hired cyber security firm, Cyber Ninjas, who have no election experience, to run the election audit.

The company’s chief executive, Doug Logan, supported Mr Trump and shared election conspiracies in now deleted tweets, according to the Arizona Mirror.

Last week 2.1 million ballots and 400 voting machines from Maricopa County were handed over to the state Senate for the audit.

The Arizona Democratic Party sued to halt the count, which a judge agreed to on Friday.

But the Democrats would not come up with the required $1 million bond so the audit was allowed to continue.

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

Biden becomes first US president to recognise Armenian genocide

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Sen. Ted Cruz Ripped For One Of His Biggest, Boldest Lies Yet

    The Texas senator's latest attempt at revisionist history didn't go well.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On Fourth Of July Gets An Icy Reception

    The conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican’s bluster about Joe Biden and Independence Day was met with widespread mockery.

  • Anthony Fauci Delivers Short, Sharp Shutdown Of GOP Senator's Vaccine Doubt Bluster

    “Well, there’s a pretty good reason," the nation's top infectious diseases expert responded to Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson's skepticism.

  • Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access

    Reporter signs up to volunteer and works six-hour shift as observer to get access to recount

  • Laura Ingraham Kicks Up Fear Factor With Desperate New Attack On Joe Biden

    The Fox News personality ranted about the president — and not “goofy QAnon people” — being “the real threat to our future.”

  • ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

    Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesia's president said. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said.

  • The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women varies by race and ethnicity, according to a new analysis

    It could take 15 months for women to reach pre-pandemic levels of employment, according to a new analysis of data by the National Women's Law Center.

  • Capitol officer reportedly told units to monitor ‘anti-Trump’ protesters only

    The officers were allegedly instructed to only target protestors “who want to start a fight,” and not any “pro-Trump in the crowd.” According to a new report, a US Capitol Police Officer told units on the ground during the January 6 attempted insurrection to only police people protesting against former President Donald Trump. CNN reported an internal investigation revealed the officer instructed “all outside units” on the morning of January 6 to only monitor for anti-Trump demonstrators, among the mainly pro-Trump crowd.

  • Tiger Woods pictured for first time on crutches after horror car crash

    Call off the Player Impact Program for 2021 and, however prematurely, hand over the $8 million (£5.8 million) first prize to Tiger Woods. There can surely be no doubt who will top standings in the PGA Tour’s inaugural awards to discover who makes the biggest splash on social media. Not after Woods posted an image of himself wearing a surgical boot, on crutches, standing next to his dog, Bugs — and smiling. It was the first picture the world has seen of the 15-time major winner since the mysterious car crash in February that threatened to end his career. The photo for which his sport had yearned for was given an even more optimistic light in that it was taken on the nine-hole layout he is redeveloping in his back garden in Florida; hardly the actions of a 45-year-old golfer ready to retire. There was also a degree of humour, that has sometimes been lacking in previous missives to his fans.

  • Biden will allow US embassies worldwide to fly Pride flag, reversing a Trump administration decision

    This move reverses a decision from the Trump administration, which rejected requests from US embassies to fly the Pride flag.

  • Trump says he does not miss 'very boring' Twitter and claims his press releases are 'more elegant'

    Trump has resorted to sending press releases via email after he was banned from most mainstream platforms following the Capitol riot.

  • 'Of course it’s genocide': How Biden fulfilled a promise to Armenians that Obama wouldn’t

    With regret and conviction, the Biden administration officially designates the slaughter of Armenians a “genocide.”

  • Heavy rains worsen growing environmental problem in Europe

    Rounds of heavy rainfall plagued the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe during the end of December and into January, bringing to light a growing environmental problem in countries hopeful to one day join the European Union. As is typical after storms from the Mediterranean Sea sweep across Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the rivers swelled with rainwater which pulls in waste from illegal and overfilled landfills located near the banks. Along the Drina River in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a floating barrier was built to keep the waste from floating farther down the river and slowing down the hydropower plants. According to Euronews, a second barrier was built to collect any trash that makes it past the first. Trucks and machines are stationed at power plants along the Drina River and across the region during heavy rain events to remove the trash that breaks past these floating barriers and collects at the hydropower dams. This was the case after the bouts of heavy rainfall during late December and January. A thick layer of trash accumulated on the Potpeć Lake in Serbia, with plastics, rusty metal scraps, tree trunks and reportedly a coffin littering the water, The Associated Press (AP) said. Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, received 8.26 inches (219 mm) of rain in December and 6.60 inches (168 mm) of rain in January. Normal rainfall amounts are 2.69 inches (68 mm) in December and 1.62 inches (41 mm) in January. In Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, rainfall in December reached 1.61 inches (41 mm) and 4.27 inches (108 mm) in January. Normal rainfall amounts for each month are 1.82 inches (46 mm) and 1.72 inches (44 mm), respectively. Even when it isn't raining, piles of burning trash can be seen from the roads and plastic bags cling to tree branches. The buildup of this waste issue has been decades in the making with officials blaming it on neglect and a lack of efficient waste-management policies in Serbia and Bosnia, according to the AP. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Many of the countries in the Balkan Peninsula are still recovering from a series and wars and crises that destabilized the region in the 1990s. As the countries try to build economies that lag far behind the rest of Europe, environmental issues are not considered the top priority. The burning of this excess trash also adds to the hazardous levels of air pollution many cities in the Balkans face. Environmentalists in the region warn that many landfills are leaking toxic materials into rivers due to poor management, which threatens ecosystems, wildlife and the health of the surrounding communities. The Drina River and one of its tributaries, the Lim River, are two major rivers in the Balkans, and trash flows were reported in each during the start of the year. During the summer months, adventures and rafters flock to these emerald-colored rivers to enjoy the winding waterways and seemingly pristine nature. Edita Slatina said she used to visit the Lim River with her parents on the weekend as a child, now she says it pains her to take her son there. "We need a solution as soon as possible," she told Euronews, adding that she would like for him to be able to go the Lim River to swim and catch fish with his grandfather. "I would like this place to be memorable for my son also." Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Serbia's state-run Srbijavode company that is in charge of the country's water system, stated that focusing on clearing the trash from the dams year after year, which only ends up back in the landfills, is not a real solution. "We must find common ground and solve this by joining forces," he stated in an interview with the AP. Authorities from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia, have held meetings to discuss the ongoing issue, but as of early 2021, little progress has been made. Finding a way to efficiently manage the waste in Serbia and Bosnia is just one hurdle the countries face in an effort to join the European Union. The first step for a country to join the European Union is to meet the key criteria for accession, which includes stable institutions that guarantee democracy, the rule of law, human rights and a functioning market economy that can cope with competition and market forces in the European Union. Additional conditions, mainly relating to regional cooperation and good neighborly relations, were added for the countries in the Western Balkans. According to Emerging Europe, accession negotiations are underway for Serbia and Montenegro, and Albania and North Macedonia were recognized as official candidates in 2020. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina is considered a "potential candidate," with many changes required based on the complicated structure of the country's government. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • ARCA driver transported to hospital after flaming wreck at Talladega

    Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, wrecked during the NASCAR race at Talladega on Saturday.

  • Caitlyn Jenner: What are her politics and what has the reaction to her campaign for governor been?

    Reality TV star announced plans to take on Gavin Newsom in possible recall

  • Cowboys to learn orders of 2021 schedule 11 days after draft over

    The NFL is set to announce its full 2021 schedule on May 12. Find out who the Cowboys upcoming opponents are.

  • Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen

    Today, we here at Eyewitness News are mourning a member of our family and a good friend. Erik Paulsen, an engineer at Channel 7 for the past 18 years, died suddenly yesterday.

  • Sorting through the shrapnel: what Dominic Cummings’ grenade-ridden riposte means

    In a blog posted on Friday evening, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former de facto chief of staff, fired off an extraordinary salvo in response to a Downing Street briefing that he was the source of a series of leaks that had seriously undermined the Prime Minister. And then he lobbed in a grenade. Or two. The blog begins with "The Prime Minister’s new Director of Communications Jack Doyle, at the PM’s request, has made a number of false accusations to the media" and then helpfully lists, one after the other, a series of counter-claims that further threaten Mr Johnson’s position. If Downing Street thought briefing against Cummings had been a good idea, they may be less inclined to think so now. The Dyson text messages What Cummings wrote: I do have some WhatsApp messages between the PM/Dyson forwarded to me by the PM. I have not found the ones that were leaked to Laura Kuenssberg on my phone nor am I aware of being sent them last year. I was not directly or indirectly a/the source for the BBC/Kuenssberg story on the PM/Dyson texts. Yesterday some No10 officials told me that No10 would make this accusation and told me what they believe actually happened — that Dyson’s office emailed a number of officials, including HMT officials, and included screenshots of the PM/Dyson texts, and that this correspondence, from roughly a year ago, was passed to the BBC. I do not know if this is correct. Officials told me yesterday that I was not copied in on this correspondence and I do not remember it (I no longer have access to my official email so cannot check this). I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages. If the PM did send them to me, as he is claiming, then he will be able to show the Cabinet Secretary on his own phone when they were sent to me. It will therefore be easy to establish at least if I was ever sent these messages. I am also happy to publish or give to the Cabinet Secretary the PM/Dyson messages that I do have, which concerned ventilators, bureaucracy and Covid policy — not tax issues. Cummings has been accused of releasing text messages between Mr Johnson and Sir James Dyson, the businessman, seeking changes on tax rules over a plan to design and build ventilators at the peak of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sir James never benefitted or intended to personally benefit from the tax change. Cummings admits to possessing WhatsApp messages forwarded to him by Mr Johnson, but says these are not the same as the text messages leaked to Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor. Cummings suggests a huge rift inside Downing Street with "some No10 officials" informing him in advance of the briefing that he was the source of the leak. Under this separate version of events, Cummings hints at an even wider conspiracy with "Dyson’s office" emailing "a number of officials" across Government including the Treasury. The blog suggests a cabal of Number 10 officials still loyal to Cummings that "told me yesterday" that Cummings was "not copied in". That would indicate they have checked their emails, not found Cummings on the email chain, and then told him. Cummings goes on to make it clear he no longer has access to his "official" emails, although that would not rule out his having forwarded emails to a private account. Cummings then lays down a challenge to the Prime Minister. He says he will meet Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, and allow him to root through his phone. But here’s the sting. If Mr Johnson is so sure that Cummings is the leaker, why doesn’t the Prime Minister hand his phone to the Cabinet Secretary and in doing so disclose all the text messages he did have with Sir James Dyson. This is clever stuff from Cummings, attempting to push the Prime Minister into a corner. Then there’s the final sting. Cummings does have messages between the Prime Minister and Sir James, he reveals. And those - about Covid, ventilators and bureaucracy - he is happy to hand over to Mr Case. Or potentially worse still for the Prime Minister, make them public. Tax issues, Cummings is saying, is not all that Mr Johnson discussed with Sir James and he’s prepared to go public with those messages too.