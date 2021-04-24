Trump continues to push false claims of election fraud in weekend flurry of press releases
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump continued to push false claims of election fraud in a weekend flurry of press releases.
The one-term president attacked Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in new statements over a controversial election audit supported by Republican state legislators.
Mr Trump has thrown his weight behind the partisan audit and claimed it is needed to uncover “large scale voter fraud” from the 2020 election.
The twice-impeached former president and his supporters have pushed debunked voter fraud claims to explain his defeat to Joe Biden, without providing any evidence in court.
Arizona flipped for Mr Biden last November, paving the way for Democrats to take control of the White House, the Senate and the House.
“Why are the Democrats so desperate to stop this Election Fraud from being revealed? That answer is obvious! The Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, has been shockingly of zero help to the State Senate. He wants to “pretend” the election was free and fair,” said Mr Trump in a Friday statement.
And he then continued his attack on Mr Ducey, claiming he is not providing protection for those involved in the audit.
“The Republican Party is demanding that Governor Ducey of Arizona immediately provide large-scale security for the brave American Patriots doing the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election.
“Governor Ducey will be held fully responsible for the safety of those involved. State police or National Guard must be immediately sent out for protection.
The Democrats do not want to have this information revealed, and they will do anything to stop it. Governor Ducey must finally act!”
Arizona’s state GOP have hired cyber security firm, Cyber Ninjas, who have no election experience, to run the election audit.
The company’s chief executive, Doug Logan, supported Mr Trump and shared election conspiracies in now deleted tweets, according to the Arizona Mirror.
Last week 2.1 million ballots and 400 voting machines from Maricopa County were handed over to the state Senate for the audit.
The Arizona Democratic Party sued to halt the count, which a judge agreed to on Friday.
But the Democrats would not come up with the required $1 million bond so the audit was allowed to continue.
Read More
UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures
Republican audit of Arizona election results gets off to chaotic start as journalists denied access
Biden becomes first US president to recognise Armenian genocide