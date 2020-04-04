Trump contradicted governors and himself in statements about coronavirus this week

WASHINGTON – In a somber turn of events this week, President Donald Trump announced he was extending distancing guidelines, and the death toll could reach over 100,000. But as the coronavirus continues to sweep through the country, some of the messaging coming from the federal government seems at odds with states, and contradicts Trump’s earlier statements.

The U.S. has so far seen over 250,000 cases of the virus with more than 6,000 deaths. That’s a huge increase from early last month, when critics were accusing Trump of downplaying the extent of COVID-19.

Now, the president finds himself clashing with some state officials who say they aren’t receiving enough support from the federal government to handle the strain the outbreaks have caused on their health care systems, while Trump continues to tout the job he’s done to support states and say some “got off to a very late start.”

These were some of the conflicting messages we saw this week:

This week on coronavirus testing

From the early days of the pandemic, the coronavirus task force in the White House has focused on the production and availability of coronavirus tests, often claiming that anyone who needed a test would be able to get one. Meanwhile, health care providers and officials across the country have said they aren’t able to test people for the virus.

This week, the White House unveiled a new, more rapid test produced by Abbott, with results in 15 minutes of less. Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, said at a White House press briefing that there are tests available that aren’t being used.

'Witch hunts': Trump rails against investigations after Pelosi announces committee to oversee coronavirus response

"It is disappointing to me right now that we have about 500,000 capacity of Abbott tests that are not being utilized. So they are out, they're in states, they're not being run and not utilized," Birx told reporters Tuesday.

Birx declined to provide any further details on whether hospitals are aware these tests are available to them or to which states they have been distributed.

Earlier that day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, contradicted Trump’s claim that testing problems had been resolved. Hogan said the administration had taken steps to create new tests, but “they’re not actually produced and distributed out to the states.”

"No state has enough testing,” he said.

Many Americans with symptoms of COVID-19 have reported difficulty in obtaining a test for the virus, while those who have been tested have been told it may take more than a week to get results.

Before the crisis: U.S. exported millions in masks and ventilators

The White House also announced Thursday that Trump had been tested for coronavirus a second time, with another negative result, though he has said he hasn’t experienced any symptoms of the virus.

"I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked,” Trump said.

For weeks Trump asked Americans not to take a test if they didn’t experience symptoms. He initially resisted testing, but he took his first test in mid-March after he said the media was “driving everyone crazy.” Many raised concerns he had been in contact with others exposed to the virus.

Trump: States 'got off to a very late start'

Trump has said governors across the country are grateful for the work the federal government has been doing, with the exception of a few “complainers.” This week he accused some governors of not being prepared enough with stockpiles of medical supplies to handle the current pandemic and made claims that people may be hoarding equipment.

“Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?),” Trump tweeted Thursday.

“Remember, we are a backup for them. The complainers should have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit.”

Fact check: Does New York have a stockpile of thousands of unneeded ventilators?

Trump did not specify which critics he was referring to, but a group of Democratic governors that include Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andrew Cuomo of New York, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jay Inslee of Washington state have criticized the slow pace of federal assistance.

Citing the high number of cases in the greater New York City area, Trump also said this week that New York and New Jersey "got off to a very late start" in trying to contain the coronavirus. Yet Trump has also been accused of being slow to move to contain and mitigate the virus’ spread.