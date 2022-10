The Root

Fresh off his NBC News interview where he tried to justify flashing a prop badge in last Friday’s debate, Herschel Walker will now give all of his supporters one. Instead of dialing this back, Walker’s campaign let NBC News know it has ordered 1,000 imitation plastic law enforcement badges that say “I’m with Herschel” as a fundraising tool. The Georgia Republican candidate will also use it in a new video with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, who gave him the badge.