Trump Controller Is Declared Hostile Witness in a Win for DA

(Bloomberg) -- Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney, the prosecution’s first witness in the criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump companies, was declared a hostile witness after he was evasive on the stand.

The judge’s ruling -- which the Manhattan district attorney’s office had unsuccessfully sought earlier in the trial, and which Assistant DA Joshua Steinglass asked for again on Monday -- gives prosecutors more latitude in questioning McConney.

At a hearing outside the jury’s presence, Steinglass told New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan that McConney was being “unbelievably evasive” under examination by the prosecution, after readily answering complex questions from Susan Necheles, a lawyer for Trump Corp., one of the Trump companies on trial.

“Your honor, now I think it’s fairly clear, both from his demeanor and answers, that he’s given them anything she wants to hear,” Steinglass said, indicating Necheles at the defense table. “He is being unbelievably evasive” in responding to the prosecution, “going back on what he’s saying, looking down, and he refuses to speak English.”

This time the judge granted the request.

“Now I see how he’s handling direct examination again, I think it’s very clear to the average observer that he’s very helpful to you,” Merchan told defense lawyers at the hearing.

The case is People v. Trump Organization, 01473-2021, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan).

