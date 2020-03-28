Trump Copies New Orleans’ Tragic 1853 Yellow Fever Playbook

After two weeks of skyrocketing coronavirus cases, Orleans Parish—the Louisiana county that includes the city of New Orleans—on Friday recorded the highest per capita death rate in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate.

With 997 cases and 46 deaths (more than half of the state’s total fatalities) reported by health officials, the city where jazz began has seen deaths surge to 11.76 deaths per 100,000 people, almost twice that of the second highest ranking American county, Richmond, which includes Staten Island, N.Y. with 28 mortalities.

The news came five days after Gov. John Bel Edwards starkly warned that Louisiana was on a trajectory as bad as Italy’s and issued self-distancing and quarantine orders for the state, as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already done in the city. Edwards’ appeal to the White House for the declaration of Louisiana as a disaster zone bore fruit on Thursday, clearing the way for federal assistance.

As warm weather settles over this tropical city, and people huddle as social distancing sets in, the chilling hindsight shared by public officials and researchers is that the coronavirus rolled through the three-week Mardi Gras season of parades, balls, concerts and dawn-rocking parties which culminated Feb. 25, leaving a trail of human damage which the grim daily data belatedly now reflect.

New Orleans is no stranger to epidemics. Yellow fever ravaged the city throughout the 19th century. Some years were particularly bad, and 1853 was the worst, when yellow fever killed 8,647 people out of a population of 116,000. Although public knowledge of the virus’s cause, and cure, lay far in the future, a big part of the mortality rate could be blamed on the city’s leaders, who for decade after decade, epidemic after epidemic, persistently ignored the known benefits of street sanitation, proper drainage, and clean water. The mosquitos that carried the virus never had to look far to find a home.

The Pandemic Is Too Big for Trumpworld to Spin

The Crescent City’s current crisis was not hatched here, but the cyclical nature of human folly, embodied by President Donald Trump, registers in the jaded indifference to a virus in its early stages and a refusal to heed medical experts or respect empirical science until the crisis crashed into America, matching the political mindset that so damaged New Orleans in the 19th century. The difference, of course, is the enormous scale of human suffering.

“We have the greatest experts in the world,” President Trump boasted on Feb. 26, having previously said, “The virus will not have a chance against us.” But on Feb. 10, 16 days earlier, just before the World Health Organization (WHO) labeled coronavirus a global health emergency, the Trump administration sent its 2021 budget to Congress with a 16 percent cut in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Trump’s war on scientific truth is the chief contagion of the yahoo politics spread by the Republican Party, Fox News, and the “alternate facts” machine of media mendacity. Fueled by a Christian triumphalist worldview hostile to scientific research they deem at variance with scripture, this movement and The Chosen One [as Rick Perry calls Trump] have systematically ignored or destroyed outright scientific expertise throughout federal departments and programs.

Last year, the Trump administration killed a USAID program called PREDICT, which for 10 years had tracked animal-borne, or zoonotic viruses with pandemic potential—in other words, viruses identical or similar to coronaviruses, which are common in people and animal species including camels, cattle, cats, and bats, the presumed source of the global outbreak “from an animal reservoir” in China, according to the CDC. ABC News reports that the program identified “nearly 1,000 new zoonotic viruses” transmitted to people. Programs like this are a cutting edge in thwarting epidemics and developing vaccines.

A month ago, as Italy followed China into quarantine and U.S hospitals and clinics faced epic uncertainties without testing kits, Trump tweeted, “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is [sic] doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”