Trump’s Coronavirus Claims Often Contradicted by His Own Experts

(Bloomberg) -- With financial markets in freefall Monday morning, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the Trump administration is aggressively responding to “a very serious public health threat” posed by coronavirus.

Azar told Fox News: “Nobody is trying to minimize this.”

Six minutes later, the president did just that. In a tweet sent as he arrived in Orlando, Florida, for a re-election fundraiser, Trump said seasonal flu deaths in the U.S. had so far outpaced those who perished from coronavirus. “Think about that!” he said.

The spread of the deadly virus is thrusting Trump’s science and health experts into the uncomfortable role of carefully -- but clearly -- contradicting him by offering warnings, grounded in science, about the risks from the disease and recommending some Americans alter their daily routines.

In the past, aides who have dared to diverge from the president too much or express concern about his bluster and bravado -- which Trump sees as leverage in high-stakes negotiations -- often are ejected from the administration.

But with the nation facing an unprecedented health scare, members of Trump’s coronavirus task force have taken on the burden of contradicting the president’s don’t-worry approach to the crisis.

Within the past week, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the virus may not just disappear when the weather gets warmer, as Trump predicted. Fauci in an NBC interview over the weekend also had much stronger advice to older and vulnerable Americans, telling them “no large crowds, no long trips and, above all, don’t get on a cruise ship.”

Even Vice President Mike Pence, one of the president’s most loyal defenders, tried to clarify Trump’s claim that the mortality was lower than 1%, saying the data was still coming in.

Market Sell-Off

The competing messages that come from the task force and Trump might help explain why the president’s sanguine comments haven’t stopped historic sell-offs on financial markets or reassured Americans who are canceling travel and stocking up at grocery stores.

On Monday, the S&P 500 sank more than 7% -- the most since the May 2010 flash crash. The index, now down 18% from its Feb. 19 all-time high, is threatening to end the record-long bull market that began 11 years ago to the day.

The tension between Trump and his public health officials has been evident from the early days of the crisis. On Feb. 25, the president told reporters traveling with him in India that the virus was “very well under control in our country” and that the U.S. was “in very good shape.”

“Let’s just say we’re fortunate so far,” Trump said. “And we think it’s going to remain that way.

But hours later, federal health officials warned that the spread of the virus was inevitable and advised businesses to arrange for employees to work from home and consider scrapping meetings and conferences.

‘This Could Be Bad’

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters. “We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare, in the expectation that this could be bad.”

That grim prognosis rattled markets, and Trump spent the nearly day-long flight back from India stewing over a crisis that could pose an existential threat to his presidency. When he returned, he again sought to downplay the threat posed by the virus, saying he didn’t believe spread was “inevitable.”

“We have it so well under control,” Trump said. “We really have done a very good job.”

Thus began weeks of the president reassuring Americans that there was little to fear, even as his top health officials sounded the alarm.

Warm Weather

During a meeting on March 2 with pharmaceutical executives, the president sought to buttress his frequent contention that the virus might disappear as temperatures warm.

“It seems to be very seasonal, right?” Trump asked.

Senators pressed Fauci on that point a day later, and got a more circumspect answer.

“This is a brand new virus, with which we have no experience,” Fauci said. “So, even though the concept that when warm weather comes many respiratory viruses diminish, we have no guarantee at all that this is going to happen with this virus.”