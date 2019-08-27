Trump would cost General Motors billions if he actually orders business out of China

If President Donald Trump were able to actually order American business out of China, General Motors would take a massive hit.

Though most of its profits come from North America, the company makes 43% of its annual global vehicle sales in China.

"The number one loss to GM, if forced to leave China, is the loss of all the future growth potential," said Jon Gabrielsen, a market analyst who advises automakers and suppliers. "Since they already sold off their European operations ... GM would essentially be almost only a North American company."

The problem with that is that North America doesn't have growth capacity. China, already the world's largest auto market with a burgeoning middle class, does.

In the series of tweets Friday, Trump said China has "stolen" vasts amounts of money from the United States for decades and it must stop.

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China's Tariffs this afternoon."

....better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

National security law

Saturday, responding to doubts and criticism, Trump tweeted that he has the authority to force U.S. businesses to leave China.

He cited the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, a national security law that has been used to target terrorists, criminals and outcast countries such as Iran and North Korea. Critics say it is not meant to target a major trading partner over a tariff dispute.

For all of the Fake News Reporters that don’t have a clue as to what the law is relative to Presidential powers, China, etc., try looking at the Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. Case closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

Leaving China would wreak havoc on GM's globalization strategy and ding profits. In 2018, GM China contributed $2 billion to the carmaker's bottom line.

GM issued a statement in response to Trump's tweet:

“We support a positive trade relationship between the U.S. and China, and urge both countries to engage and pursue sustainable trade policies. We continue to believe both countries value a vibrant auto industry and understand the interdependence between the world’s two largest automotive markets.”

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers had no reaction to Trump's tweets, but had issued a statement in response to China's latest tariffs on U.S. imports:

"We believe that move is unfortunate for consumers and the entire auto sector. We think customers win when trade barriers are lowered. And we know that the auto industry can thrive when there's a robust and competitive trading environment between two of the world's largest economies. Automakers encourage all parties to take actions leading to a healthy trade relationship between China and the United States."

The unthinkable

Trump has used threats to negotiate with foreign powers before. In May, Trump tweeted that he would impose escalating tariffs on Mexico "until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, stop" seeking to pressure Mexico to block migrants fleeing Central America to seek asylum in the United States. Some American automakers could have lost billions if that tariff had happened.