Trump 'could barely talk' after Hillary Clinton offered to help him as president, Clinton says

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump, when he was still the president-elect, was "shocked" when she offered to help in his presidency.

"Look, I hope he's going to be a better president than I think he will be," Clinton said. "I'm worried about it, but I'm going to do everything I can, as I told him."

"I said, 'Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president. I will do whatever I can to help you,'" she added. Trump was stunned, Clinton said.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that after the election, then-President-elect Donald Trump was "shocked" when she called him to offer her help in his presidency.

Speaking on Howard Stern's radio show, Clinton said she was disheartened by the results of the 2016 US presidential election, despite her winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

"Obviously I was crushed. I was disappointed, and I was really surprised," Clinton said. "Because I couldn't figure out what had happened."

Despite her feelings about the election "on that terrible night," Clinton said she called Trump and told him she was willing to help his administration.

"Look, I hope he's going to be a better president than I think he will be," Clinton said. "I'm worried about it, but I'm going to do everything I can, as I told him."

"I said, 'Look, Donald, I want you to be a good president. I will do whatever I can to help you,'" she added.

Trump, according to Clinton, was stunned.

"He was so shocked. He could barely talk," the former secretary of state said. "He was more shocked than me, I think."

Trump has berated Clinton and former President Barack Obama throughout his presidency, often assailing their policies and floating wild conspiracy theories about them. In October, Trump taunted Clinton by goading her to enter the 2020 presidential elections "and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren."

"Only one condition," Trump tweeted. "The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting 'C' Subpoena!"

Clinton replied to his tweet: "Don't tempt me. Do your job."

Watch the interview:

Read the original article on Insider