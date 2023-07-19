Trump could face charge of conspiracy to defraud the US

Donald Trump may be facing further charges - Charlie Neibergall/AP

Donald Trump could be charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States following a federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, it has emerged.

According to reports in the US, it is one of three statutes flagged in a “target letter” sent to the former president by prosecutors following Jack Smith’s investigation.

Mr Trump, who disclosed that he had received the letter on his Truth Social platform, did not divulge details of the potential charges he might face.

The congressional panel investigating the Jan 6 insurrection recommended Mr Trump be charged with attempting to defraud the US, based on attempts to prevent the counting of votes in the electoral college.

The statute outlaws acts which “interfere or obstruct legitimate Government activity”.

Mr Trump could also be charged with “deprivation of rights under colour of law”, which makes it a crime to deny someone their rights, such as to vote, under the US Constitution.

The target letter also reportedly cites witness tampering as a potential offence.

Supporters of Donald Trump enter the Capitol building in January 2020 - SAUL LOEB/AFP

Claims of influencing witnesses

According to the congressional panel, Mr Trump or his allies sought to influence witnesses giving evidence to the Jan 6 inquiry.

If convicted of these offences, Mr Trump faces the threat of a lengthy prison term.

He is already fighting off 37 criminal counts relating to the storing of classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Mr Trump has denied the charges.

The 77-year-old has also pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records by allegedly trying to conceal hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

She alleged she had an affair with the former president – a claim that Mr Trump has emphatically denied.

‘I am still winning’

Mr Trump, who has used the blizzard of criminal charges to raise campaign funds from supporters, rounded on his prosecutors on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“These vicious Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Democrats have attacked my lawyers at a level never seen before,” he wrote.

“And yet I keep on winning. Any attorney that represents me is either a fool, or a Great American Patriot that History will love and cherish!”

