Yahoo Sports Videos

Jared is hangin’ out with the cast of Coming 2 America! Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reveal their favorite characters from the film and the truth behind Charlie Murphy’s infamous “Chappelle’s Show” sketch about playing basketball against Prince. Tracy Morgan concedes that the Knicks won’t win a title this year, but also shares ideas on how to get New York back into Championship contention. Plus, Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha talk martial arts and which NBA team the Coming 2 America cast most resembles. You can watch Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.