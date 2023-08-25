Trump could take stand in October as prosecutors seek speedy trial

Sources claim Donald Trump strategised his pose ahead of handing himself in on Thursday, hoping to look 'defiant' in his mugshot - AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump could take the stand in just two months’ time over charges of election interference, as prosecutors in Georgia push for a speedy trial.

Fani Willis, the district attorney who is prosecuting Mr Trump and 18 others for an alleged “criminal enterprise” to overturn the state’s presidential vote, has requested a trial date of Oct 23.

On Thursday night, Mr Trump surrendered to state authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, and had his mugshot taken.

The former president returned to Twitter after an absence of over two years in an apparent attempt to raise funds from his supporters for legal bills and election campaigning, with a post that displayed his mugshot:

Ms Willis’s attempt to bring forward the trial date came in response to a demand from Kenneth Chesebro, Mr Trump’s former attorney, for a speedy trial beginning on the same date.

Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the case, has only agreed that Mr Chesebro can be tried on Oct 23 “at this time”, but Ms Willis is pushing for all defendants indicted for racketeering to be tried at once.

Steven Sadow, Mr Trump’s attorney, immediately objected to the earlier trial date and requested that the former president’s case be severed from Mr Chesebro’s.

Mr Trump is pushing for a trial date in April 2026 – more than a year after the next presidential inauguration that will follow the election in November 2024.

But an October trial would mean trial proceedings would begin well before the first Republican primary votes in January next year, and could mean Mr Trump is handed a jail sentence before the next election.

Since he was booked on Thursday, Mr Trump and his supporters have begun attempts to spin his legal woes to support the idea that he has been persecuted by state prosecutors.

In an email appealing for donations, the Trump campaign said the decision by Fulton County Jail to take his mugshot was an attempt “to make him look like a criminal in front of the entire world”.

“Please make a contribution,” one email read, “to prove that YOU will also NEVER SURRENDER our mission”.

Prior to arriving to have his mugshot taken, Mr Trump and his aides strategised his potential facial expressions.

Mr Trump decided he wanted to look “defiant”, according to sources.

‘Just like a dictator does’

His claims the Justice Department is mounting a politically-motivated campaign against him were fanned by Joe Biden, who appeared to be using Mr Trump’s surrender as an opportunity to also raise funds.

The US president shared a link to his campaign donation website at the precise moment Mr Trump was being booked into Fulton County Jail.

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Mr Biden said.

“Totally not a political prosecution,” Eric Schmitt, the Republican senator for Missouri, said in response to Mr Biden’s post.

Richard Grenell, who served in Mr Trump’s administration, said: “Joe Biden is fundraising off the 91 indictments.

“This is his strategy. Arrest his opponent – just like a dictator does.”

Mr Biden has rejected claims that he had any involvement in the decision to charge his predecessor.

Outside the jail on Thursday, Mr Trump’s supporters gathered to protest against his prosecution.

Supporters of the former president were out in force ahead of his booking - Megan Varner/REUTERS

Bob Kunst, 81, an activist from Miami, held up a sign – reading “lock up Biden” – for 12 hours while waiting for the former president’s appearance.

He said he was left “exhausted and disappointed” when his hero did not appear.

“I was hoping Trump would come out this way,” he told The Telegraph.

“I wanted him to see his supporters and all the positivity out here. People have travelled all over the country to show up for him.”

He described the string of indictments – this being Mr Trump’s fourth – as “unAmerican”.

“But it’s not hurting Trump … it’s helping him,” he added.

Some supporters held up signs calling the case a “witch hunt”, while others called for the authorities to “lock up” Ms Willis.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is leading the proceedings against Mr Trump and 18 others - John Bazemore/AP

Mr Trump was inside the jail for 22 minutes before climbing back into his car and being driven away, giving a thumbs up to the waiting press.

In an interview with Newsmax, he said he had a “terrible experience” in the jail, although officers treated him “very nicely”.

“I came in, I was treated very nicely – but it is what it is,” he said.

“I took a mugshot. I had never heard the word mugshot. They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance.”

Mr Trump’s return to Twitter on Thursday came after his account was suspended in January 2021 because of the risk of further incitement of violence after the storming of the US Capitol on Jan 6 that same year.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform in October, reinstated the account in November after a poll that showed a majority of users believed he should be allowed back.

At the booking, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office collected basic details about Mr Trump, including his height, weight, age and hair colour.

Stephen Lee, a Lutheran minister who was last of the 19 defendants to surrender, appeared at the jail on Friday after being charged with intimidating an election worker.

The Georgia case is one of four Mr Trump is facing, after being indicted in New York and Washington on charges of paying “hush money” and subverting the US election, and in Miami on charges of mishandling sensitive documents.

