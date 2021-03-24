Trump’s Covid vaccine chief fired from GSK board after sexual assault allegations

Danielle Zoellner
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;Moncef Slaoui was the vaccine specialist who helped create Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Moncef Slaoui was the vaccine specialist who helped create Operation Warp Speed under the Trump administration

Moncef Slaoui, the vaccine specialist who guided President Donald Trump and his administration in the development of Operation Warp Speed, has been fired from the board of a medical company on Wednesday over sexual harassment allegations.

GlaxoSmithKline revealed that Dr Slaoui was terminated from his position board of director of majority held Galvani Bioelectronics after the company launched an investigation into allegations against the specialist.

The company received a letter in February that detailed alleged "sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct" towards "an employee of GSK by Dr Slaoui" occurring "several years ago," according to a statement released by GSK.

Dr Slaoui, 61, has worked for 30 years at GSK by overseeing vaccine development for the pharmaceutical company.

"Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations," GSK said. "The investigation of Dr Slaoui's conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing."

"Dr Slaoui's behaviours are wholly unacceptable," GSK added.

More follows ...

