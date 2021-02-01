Trump Created So Much Tension in Washington, Even Sledding at the Capitol Is Barred

Philip Elliott
Updated
Snow-covered wire on the security fence around the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 31, 2021.
Snow-covered wire on the security fence around the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 31, 2021.

Snow on top of the security fence around the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 31, 2021. Credit - Paul Morigi—Shutterstock

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

It snowed in Washington yesterday. With two inches on the ground, it was the most winter weather we’ve seen in two years, and more could be on the way today and tomorrow. Usually, a big snow dump in Washington transforms the grassy slopes of Capitol Hill into a merry, impromptu sled zone, with parents pushing kids down the hill on the west-facing side of Congress’ home.

This year, not a chance. Tall fencing and barbed wire are still blocking the public from wandering into that space and, if some officials have their way, will be like this for some time to come.

Washington is still standing after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and the Jan. 20 Inauguration of President Joe Biden. But the war-footing is still here, too. The city remains braced for next week’s impeachment trial in the Senate of former President Donald Trump, on a single charge that he incited the rioters who stormed the Capitol and defiled the temple to American democracy. It’s an uncomfortable reality that some of the city’s most familiar pedestrian pathways are closed to the public, for fear of what that public might yet do in the name of political extremism.

Washington has responded to serious security threats before. After the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City, the Secret Service shut down the section of Pennsylvania Avenue directly to the north of the White House, but pedestrians and bikes could still pass. The plans escalated after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but Pennsylvania Avenue was still an accessible path on most days. Elsewhere, throughout Washington, additional security measures were adopted, but it’s still a pretty accessible city when you consider just how much power is concentrated in a relatively small space. You can almost forget the boulders and barricades that keep cars away from the Washington Monument, big trucks away from the Reflecting Pool and anything larger than a rickshaw from getting close to the Lincoln Memorial.

That public accessibility is part of what makes D.C. such a special place. When I moved back to Washington in 2006, I’d often detour a few blocks to the south on my walk home from work to take-in that stretch of iconic imagery of the North Lawn and the West Wing, a campus whose gates I’d later enter as a White House reporter. Until Jan. 6, I could walk right up to the doors of House or Senate buildings and stroll through the screenings with very little hassle. And, once inside, it was a reporter’s dreamland: almost unfettered access to the officials in the hallways, subway tunnels, coffee shops and legendary spaces.

To varying degrees since last summer, though, as protests and counter-protests to racial inequality stood as a perceived threat to Downtown D.C. — and the White House in particular — Washington’s police forces have limited access to some areas. Lafayette Square, for the most part, is closed to the public. So is the lawn between the White House and the Washington Monument, the place probably best known for hosting the National Christmas Tree and National Menorah. The shuttered spaces will stay that way until at least Feb. 20, according to the National Park Service. The announcement specifically cited “the unique security requirements associated with recent violent events in the vicinity of the White House Complex and security incidents at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

It may be a cruel twist of politics that Trump may have inadvertently created his biggest legacy on the way out the door. A centerpiece of his political campaigns was a promise to build a thousand-mile wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. That proved largely a dud. When President Barack Obama left office, there were 654 miles of border fencing. Trump left with 701 miles of fencing, according to NBC News.

Instead, the real walls Trump brought into creation might be the ones surrounding government office buildings and previously public parks. The 7-foot walls and the jagged barbed wires atop them stand as sentinels around the Capitol complex. In 2021, there’s no telling when a merry group of sledders may slide into a white-supremacy rally looking to harm those who dare challenge Trump. Where rioters stood just three weeks ago demanding Congress “stop the steal,” the effect now is an order to “stop the sled.” Trump is gone from Washington, but he’s still making a mess — this time, for kids who just want to sled.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Bolsonaro allies win control of Brazilian Congress

    Brazil's Congress on Monday chose lawmakers endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro as speakers of its two chambers, giving the far-right leader a base among center-right politicians with whom he had once vowed never to ally. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco won the two-year term to head the upper chamber by a vote of 57-21. Another new Bolsonaro ally, Arthur Lira of the right-wing Progressive Party, later won the speakership of the lower house by 302 votes against 145 for his nearest rival.

  • Sturgeon 'in denial' over vaccine rollout as Scotland sets record daily low for doses delivered

    Nicola Sturgeon should "quit the charade" that Scotland's vaccine roll-out is going well, it was claimed on Monday, after she lauded its performance while reporting a record low number of jabs. The First Minister disclosed only 9,628 people were given their first dose on Sunday, the smallest daily total yet, leaving Scotland trailing even further behind the rest of the UK. Despite it being the third weekend in a row where the numbers dropped markedly, she admitted she did not know the reason but promised her officials would look into it. She insisted that Scotland had "caught up" with England on vaccinating the over-80s and was "cracking on" with the next cohort of over-70s and the clinically vulnerable. However, she disclosed only 14 per cent of people between 75 and 79 in Scotland had received their first dose compared to more than three-quarters of that group in England. Eight in 10 Scots over 80 have now been vaccinated compared to 90 per cent of those in England.

  • Report: 2 FBI agents dead, 3 injured after attempting to serve warrant in Florida

    Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, but it's especially unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need to find him guilty. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Russian prosecutors back request to imprison Navalny as his wife fined for taking part in protests

    Russian state prosecutors on Monday said they would back an effort to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years at a court hearing taking place on Tuesday despite international condemnation. After a second weekend of nationwide protests in support of Mr Navalny, a court is expected to rule on whether to convert a previous suspended sentence on fraud charges into a custodial one. On Sunday, thousands of people took the streets for the second straight weekend, with police estimated to have detained more than 5,300 people nationwide. The protests are seen as a growing problem for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, who is the country's longest serving leader since Josef Stalin. More protests have been organised for Tuesday. Mr Navalny faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which is widely seen as politically motivated.

  • Biden administration to begin shipping vaccine doses directly to pharmacies

    Many pharmacies are already administering vaccine doses that have been allocated to states.

  • Biden orders review of Trump immigration rules as officials say time needed to unravel them

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trump's hardline policies, two senior administration officials said. Biden will also create a task force to reunite migrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by Trump’s 2018 "zero tolerance" border strategy, the officials said on a call with reporters on Monday. Immigration advocates have urged the new Democratic administration to move quickly but officials say they need time to unravel the many layers of immigration restrictions introduced during the Trump era and to put in place new, more migrant-friendly systems.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • A woman charged in the Capitol riot asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico

    Jenny Cudd's lawyers said she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees" in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

  • 'Watch Me (Whip-Nae Nae)' rapper Silento charged with murder in Atlanta

    The Atlanta rapper Silento, best known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of his cousin, Frederick Rooks, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Silento, the stage name of 23-year-old Ricky Lamar Hawk, was being held without bond in a DeKalb County jail late Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Police found Rooks, 34, dead with multiple gunshot wounds early Jan. 21, and they used security cameras from multiple residents to recreate what happened. Hawk told the Journal-Constitution in 2015 that he put "Watch Me" on YouTube after he lost the talent show at DeKalb's Redan High School, to prove the haters wrong. It has since been watched more than 1.8 billion times and spawned its own dance craze. His first album, Fresh Outta High School, came in out in 2018. Hawk has more recently gotten in trouble with the law, the Journal-Constitution reports. He was arrested twice in one week last April, for domestic violence and gun charges in California, then arrested again in DeKalb County in October for driving at more than 140 mph on I-85. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

    Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, will remain in custody after the city's top court said it would announce its verdict on his bail application at a later date. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

    Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations. “Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.