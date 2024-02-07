A Trump criminal conviction could give Biden a bump, new poll finds

If former President Donald Trump is convicted on criminal charges, it could be a boon for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a new poll released Wednesday found.

Biden and Trump remain statistically tied among registered voters, according to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. But if Trump were criminally convicted, 51 percent of those surveyed said they would back Biden, while 45 percent said they would support Trump — who appears to be on a glidepath to winning his party’s nomination.

Trump is currently facing a slew of legal challenges, including criminal indictments at both the state and federal level for his alleged attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election. So far, the former president has attempted to leverage court appearances in his favor, turning stops at courthouses into de facto campaign events.

Whether any of the cases will result in convictions before the November election is unclear. The trial for Trump’s Washington, D.C., criminal case was initially set to begin next month on the eve of Super Tuesday, but Judge Tanya Chutkan called off the March 4 trial date last week amid Trump’s efforts to have higher courts declare him immune from the charges. A three-judge panel ruled against his immunity claims Tuesday.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, surveying 1,441 registered voters by phone, text and online. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 3.6 percentage points.