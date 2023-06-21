Trump criminal trial will mean increased law enforcement around Fort Pierce courthouse

Increased law enforcement resources will be visible to the public when Donald Trump's criminal trial occurs at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, according to the city's police chief.

“We will be working with our law enforcement and federal partners to assure the safety of our citizens and visitors during the trial,” Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said in a prepared statement.

The Fort Pierce Police Department and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to TCPalm's questions Wednesday about their plans or any discussions officials may have had about potential issues such as security, traffic, parking and road closures.

The Federal Courthouse in downtown Fort Pierce.

The Marshals Service secures federal courthouses, and the Secret Service provides personal security for Trump, according to a prepared statement from Sheriff Ken Mascara.

“Because the location of the courthouse is within the city of Fort Pierce, the Fort Pierce Police Department is responsible for the safety and law enforcement around the courthouse,” Mascara stated.

The Sheriff's Office has “memorandum of understandings with our local, state and federal public safety partners. We can call on each to collectively address any challenge one of us face.”

The Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse at U.S. 1 and Orange Avenue.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who will preside over the trial, has scheduled hearings to begin Aug. 14.

