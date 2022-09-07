Trump criticizes the FBI for seizing his medical records at Mar-a-Lago, but 'at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen'

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Trump slammed the FBI over its seizure of his medical records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that "at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!"

A federal judge's order on Monday revealed that the seized materials included medical documents.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the FBI after learning that agents seized his medical records during their search last month at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed in a court order on Monday that the documents taken from Trump's home included "medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information."

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Cannon's Monday ruling granted the Trump team's request to appoint a special master to review the materials taken by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, temporarily halting the Department of Justice from accessing the evidence for its investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents.

FBI officials on August 8 executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and seized some 11,000 documents, some of which were classified and marked as "top secret," according to court filings.

"In addition to being deprived of potentially significant personal documents, which alone creates a real harm, plaintiff faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public," Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020 to the Southern District of Florida, wrote in the order.

Story continues

Several legal experts have criticized Cannon's ruling, arguing that it interferes with a federal criminal investigation and that its reasoning is weak. Trump's former Attorney General William Barr also disputed the decision, calling it "wrong" and "deeply flawed, and saying the DOJ should appeal it. A DOJ spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the government is considering its next steps.

Trump and his team have denied any wrongdoing, claiming in different instances that the documents had already been declassified and that they are protected by executive and attorney-client privileges. Under the Presidential Records Act, presidential records, classified or not, are public property and forbidden to be destroyed or mishandled.

Read the original article on Business Insider