‘Trump cup’: US president presents trophy to Japanese sumo wrestling champion on Japan visit

President Donald Trump presented a special US-made trophy to the winner of a sumo tournament on Sunday as he got a taste of one of Japan’s most treasured cultural institutions.

The honour given to President Trump was part of a charm offensive by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he courted Mr Trump with three things close to the American leader’s heart: wrestling, cheeseburgers and golf.

Sumo diplomacy, to sum it up.

The president, first lady Melania Trump, Mr Abe and his wife, Akie, joined an estimated 11,500 fans at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium to watch massive and muscular men, in bare feet and loin cloths, battle for supremacy in a small ring of dirt.

At the match’s end, Mr Trump stepped into the ring and presented the eagle-topped “President’s Cup” to the champion, Asanoyama.

Mr Trump, the first American president to participate in such a ceremony, said later it was an “incredible evening.”

“That was something to see these great athletes,” President Trump said before having dinner with the Abes at a hibachi restaurant.

Trump’s four-day state visit to Japan is designed to demonstrate the strength of the US-Japan alliance.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Abe warmly welcomed Trump to Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a round of golf, their fifth since Trump became president.

Mr Abe is trying to placate Trump amid growing US-Japan trade tensions and the threat of auto tariffs.

Japan also is contending with the continued military threat from North Korea, a concern seemingly heightened by Mr Trump’s apparent dismissal of the North’s recent tests of short-range missiles that could strike Japan.

Despite several antagonistic presidential tweets, the day was all about keeping President Trump happy.

First it was golf. Mr Trump and Mr Abe played 16 holes, joined by Japanese pro Isao Aoki. On the lunch menu: double cheeseburgers made with US beef.

Then Prime Minister Abe introduced Mr Trump to Japan’s ancient sport of sumo wrestling , which Trump has said he finds “fascinating”.

Loud applause greeted Mr Trump as he entered the arena and took his seat a few rows behind the ring. It was a break from the custom of sitting cross-legged on a mat.

The Japan Sumo Association instituted some safety precautions due to Mr Trump’s participation, including selling fewer same-day tickets and banning the ritual of throwing seat cushions as an expression of disappointment.

Mr Trump sat with his arms crossed over his chest for much of the time, and when the match ended, he walked onto the stage wearing dark slippers — shoes are banned from the ring — to present the cup to Asanoyama.

President Trump read from a scroll, praising Asanoyama’s “outstanding achievement”.

He hoisted the hefty cup, which the White House said was 54 inches (137cm) tall and weighed 60 pounds to 70 pounds (27 to 32kg), into Asanoyama’s arms with the help of an official. Asanoyama also received trophies from Mr Abe and the emperor.

Mr Trump had the trophy made for the sumo winner, and Japanese media informally called it the “Trump Cup”.

President Trump’s attendance at the annual sumo tournament recalled the time he spent promoting the World Wrestling Federation in the United States.

Trump sponsored major events, appeared in bits and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mr Trump awaited another honour on Monday when he was to become the first foreign leader to meet with Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, since he ascended to the throne on 1 May.

Mr Trump and Mr Abe planned more formal talks and scheduled a joint news conference. Trump also was to be the guest of honour at a banquet hosted by the emperor at Japan’s Imperial Palace.

“We’ve had a great time, a great day, and tomorrow is really the big event, a very important event in the history of Japan,” Mr Trump said just before enjoying a dinner of grilled chicken, Wagyu beef and vanilla ice cream at a hibachi restaurant with Abe and their wives.

“It’s over 200 years since something like this has happened so it’s a great honour to be representing the United States.”

The Abe-Trump alliance began even before Mr Trump took office in January 2017, when Mr Abe rushed to New York to greet the president-elect at Trump Tower after Trump’s election two months earlier.

Japan is deeply dependent on the US for security, and Mr Abe has tried to encourage Trump to maintain international agreements and keep pressure on North Korea.