Trump cuts off one of his closest friends

Tom Barrack and Donald Trump have been friends and confidants for more than three decades — the two men are so close, for instance, that Barrack comforted Trump during the funeral of his father, Fred.

But the intimate relationship between the wealthy California investor and the president has fractured so badly that the two no longer speak, current and former White House officials say.

The key issue driving the two men apart: Barrack’s role as chairman of the president’s 2017 inauguration fund, which is under investigation by prosecutors.

Trump was “really upset” to read reports about Barrack’s role in allegedly making it easy for some foreigners and others to try to spend money to get access to Trump and his inner circle and whether some of the inauguration money was misspent, according to a senior administration official.

“The president was really surprised to read all about the inauguration and who was trying to buy access and how, because the president doesn’t get any of that money,” said the official.

Barrack and Trump have known each other since the late 1980s, when Barrack, now CEO and executive chairman of the real estate and private equity firm Colony Capital, helped sell him the Plaza Hotel in New York for almost $410 million, a property that creditors later seized after Trump couldn’t make the full debt payments. (Trump took out a full-page ad in New York Magazine in 1988 saying the deal was “not economic” and that “I can never justify the price I paid.”)

Barrack, 72, has said in interviews that he grew close to Trump, 73, during “soft moments” such as their divorces and the birth of children. A major fundraiser for the 2016 campaign, he spoke warmly of his friend at the convention in Cleveland — flattering him by saying, among other things, that the New York real estate mogul had played him “like a Steinway piano” in business dealings.

In the early days of the administration, the newly minted president leaned often on his longtime friend for counsel and sympathy. Trump and Barrack sometimes would speak multiple times a day, according to the senior administration official, often calling Barrack late at night to seek advice and catch up. Trump has spoken glowingly of Barrack’s business acumen over the years; he told Fortune for a 2005 profile that “Tom has an amazing vision of the future, an ability to see what’s going to happen that no one else can match.”

Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack speaks at at a pre-Inaugural More

But that advice has not always been stellar. According to the Mueller report, Barrack recommended that Trump hire his old friend Paul Manafort, who was initially brought onto the campaign to smooth Trump’s path at the Republican convention. Manafort went on to assume a larger role in the campaign after the firing of Corey Lewandowski, only to be ousted himself amid media scrutiny of his business dealings in Ukraine -- and later to be indicted for those activities.

And as other prosecutors have dug into Barrack’s handling of the inauguration fund, Trump has privately soured on his mentor.

In July, the New York Times reported that the public integrity unit of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn was investigating whether Barrack violated laws requiring lobbyists to register when they work for foreign interests, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. In particular, the Times reported, prosecutors were probing whether the inauguration let foreigners from the Middle East use straw donors to donate to the inauguration.