Trump darkly warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is charged in Stormy Daniels hush money probe

Former president Donald Trump continues to lash out on social media as a decision whether to indict him on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case is pushed into next week.

In a dark late-night Truth Social post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” should charges be leveled against him.

No stranger to apocalyptic language, his posts protesting his innocence have taken on a darker tone with violent rhetoric, on top of his calls for supporters to protest should an indictment be announced.

In his latest tirade, the former president rhetorically asked what kind of person would charge him with a crime “when it is known by all that NO crime has been committed”.

He answered himself, and without mentioning DA Bragg by name said: “Only a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”

The full post reads: “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?

“Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!”

Earlier, Mr Trump sparked outrage when he posted an image in which he appeared to be wielding a baseball bat beside DA Bragg’s head.

In short, this isn’t going to stop and is only going to get worse until someone finally holds him accountable, if that ever happens. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2023

Attorney Ron Filipkowski noted on Twitter: “If Trump had already been arrested, and was out on bond, the posts he is making now would be grounds for his bond to be revoked and incarcerated until his trial.

Story continues

“Once he is arrested, any judge will make threatening posts against prosecutors, judge and jury a violation of release.”

He added: “In short, this isn’t going to stop and is only going to get worse until someone finally holds him accountable, if that ever happens.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine reacted to the post by saying that the city “will not be caught off guard” by Mr Trump’s “clear call for violent insurrection”, adding that the former president has “lost the element of surprise”.