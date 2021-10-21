Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for wondering dealmaker

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally in Perry
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anirban Sen and Jessica DiNapoli
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Anirban Sen and Jessica DiNapoli

(Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker.

Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations.

Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows. Digital World shares ended trading on Wednesday up 357% after the deal was announced, giving the firm a market value of close to $1.5 billion.

To be sure, these gains are on paper. The terms of the SPAC do not allow Orlando to cash out until six months after the merger has been completed.

It is nonetheless a remarkable reversal of fortune for the former Deutsche Bank AG derivatives banker who worked in Peru's biofuel industry and for a U.S. sugar trading company before trying his hand at special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

He launched Benessere in 2012 to advise other companies on their deals but it was not until last year that he launched four SPACs with the help of Shanghai-based investment bank ARC Capital.

He struggled to gain traction. One of his SPACs, which was based in Wuhan, China, failed last month to complete a merger with Giga Energy Inc that would have valued the transportation solutions provider at $7.3 billion, because it could not deliver the cash required, according to regulatory filings.

Orlando did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump Media said it would receive $293 million in cash that Digital World had in a trust if no shareholder of the acquisition firm chose to cash in their shares.

The company said it planned a trial version of its social media app next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additonal reporting by Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sexual assault report involving 2 juveniles at West Charlotte High under investigation

    A 15-year-old girl made the report while she was in the hospital. No charges have been filed, CMPD says.

  • Unruly passengers add dread to MIA’s holiday forecast as police target airport bars

    Miami International Airport expects to hit two records this holiday season, one of them welcome.

  • Kenosha County deputies shoot Chicago homicide suspect at gas station; K9 injured

    Kenosha County sheriff's deputies shot a man who was a Chicago homicide suspect Thursday morning at a Shell gas station at Highway 50 and U.S. 45 in Bristol.

  • Diver finds 900-year-old iron sword dating back to the Third Crusade in Mediterranean Sea

    Shlomi Katzin found three artifacts that could "piece together the historical puzzle of Israel," said director of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

  • CORRECTED-Hedge funds score unprecedented gains on Trump's SPAC deal

    Hedge funds that invested in the blank-check acquisition company that made a $875 million deal to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 are set to make five times their investment, regulatory filings show. It is the biggest gain investors in so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have ever recorded on the first day after a deal was announced, according to SPAC Research.

  • Rahm Emanuel Says Police Murder He’s Accused of Covering Up Still Haunts Him

    REUTERSSeven years to the day after the murder of a Black teenager by a white Chicago police officer, the man accused of helping cover up critical evidence of the crime told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that his past actions shouldn’t disqualify him from being the next U.S. ambassador to Japan.Rahm Emanuel, a former congressman, White House chief of staff, and two-term mayor of Chicago, told senators on Wednesday that “there’s not a day or a week that has gone by in the past seven y

  • California fire that threatened Lake Tahoe fully contained

    The Caldor Fire, a massive forest fire threatening the lives of South Lake Tahoe residents in California, was 100% contained on Thursday morning, nearly two months after it first started to burn.

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • FBI confirms Brian Laundrie’s remains found in Florida park

    Brian Laundrie’s remains have been confirmed. Dental records from the remains discovered Wednesday in a Florida park made the identification official, the FBI said Thursday. Laundrie, 23, had been a person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Thursday’s announcement was a mere formality after the remains were found alongside several of Laundrie’s personal items in ...

  • 9 Republicans put it all on the line with Bannon vote

    A small contingent of House Republicans risked their political futures on Thursday, they say, in the name of constitutional responsibility.Why it matters: The nine Republicans who voted to hold former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress are now in peril of becoming political pariahs. They've opened themselves up to potential primary challengers and public attacks from their party's kingmaker — former President Trump.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • Trump's new social-media platform, Truth Social, has an interface that looks an awful lot like Twitter's

    Mocked iPhone screenshots of the former president's newly announced social-media platform closely resembled Twitter's current interface.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, S&P 500 hits record; U.S. 10-yr yield jumps

    Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index was up 1.4%. "The market may be saying the supply-chain issues that are driving up costs are going to be transitory because markets are discounting mechanisms," pricing in what investors expect to happen in the future, said Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, noting a decline in Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index.

  • Pandemic fallout could slow U.S. online holiday spending growth: report

    U.S. online holiday spending is expected to grow at its slowest pace in at least eight years, as product shortages, higher prices and lingering pandemic-related uncertainties threaten to put a strain on the shopping season. Adobe Analytics forecast an average 10% growth or $207 billion in online sales in November and December, compared with a record 33% jump in 2020 when people chose to shop from home, instead of traveling to stores during the pandemic. The lack of clarity around what items could run out of stock, and when, is making it hard to determine whether product shortages could push consumers to shop more online or in-store, Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya said on Wednesday.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Tesla will only use iron-based batteries for standard model EVs

    Tesla said Wednesday it will use iron-based batteries for its standard Model 3 and Model Y models across global markets. The update, provided in the company's third-quarter earnings report, confirmed hints that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been dropping for months about the cheaper battery chemistry's growing role in the company's product line-up. Lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries use an older, cheaper battery chemistry and are popular in China.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m