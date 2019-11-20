Trump Debuts Aggressive Impeachment Response With New Hires

(Bloomberg) -- The White House is engaging in a more aggressive and organized response to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry after hiring two new aides, though his congressional allies say the effort remains handicapped by President Donald Trump’s own unpredictable reactions.

Trump recently hired Tony Sayegh, formerly the top spokesman at the Treasury Department, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to coordinate the White House’s communications on impeachment. They supervise a “rapid response” to the public impeachment hearings, issuing talking points and statements in real time that attempt to undermine the credibility of witnesses or contradict their testimony.

But the challenge the pair faces was on display Wednesday, as Trump addressed reporters at the White House while his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified that the president directed a scheme to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

Trump, reading from notes he had hand-written himself, said that he didn’t know Sondland very well. Mike Pence’s office, meanwhile, issued a statement from his chief of staff alleging that Sondland had lied to Congress about a conversation with the vice president.

Sayegh is on leave from Teneo, a public relations and strategy firm in Washington, and Bondi resigned from a lobbying firm, Ballard Partners, to join the White House. They’re expected to assist with strategy, public messaging and other projects for about three months. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said they report to her, although other people familiar with the situation say the two new aides also confer with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

“The team we put together a month ago has always been unified and ready to be aggressive when the time was right,” Grisham said in an email. “I am thrilled to have Tony and Pam join the team for a short time to help us in those efforts.”

Rapid Response

Sayegh’s role is behind the scenes, while Bondi’s duties include making television appearances to defend the president. They both coordinate with congressional Republicans and Trump’s allies outside the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller has also participated in calls with conservative groups to coordinate impeachment communications, two of the people said.

Bondi stumbled in her debut on Wednesday, misstating Sondland’s title in an interview with CBS News as she struggled to answer a question about how well Trump knows his ambassador.

“He was ambassador to the Ukraine. He is ambassador to the Ukraine. And the president knows him, the president does not know him very well,” Bondi said in the interview. “He’s a short term ambassador. Of course he knows him, he’s the ambassador.”

Bondi has 18 years’ experience prosecuting criminal cases including murder and domestic violence before becoming Florida’s top law enforcement officer. She said she was aware that she misspoke in the CBS interview.

She’s scheduled to appear on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News later on Wednesday.

Sayegh declined to comment.

Bondi and Sayegh, who share an office, direct the West Wing‘s “rapid-response” team during televised public hearings in the House inquiry. The group includes members of Grisham’s staff. On Tuesday, that operation issued talking points to supporters declaring that a key witness who still works at the White House, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, “has major credibility issues.”

On Wednesday, the team highlighted parts of Sondland’s testimony it considered exculpatory for Trump, including the ambassador saying that he was only making a “guess” about why the president withheld military aid Congress had directed him to provide to Ukraine.

Sayegh speaks multiple times each day with congressional Republican communications aides to try to sync their messages with the White House, according to people familiar with the matter, and has met with both large groups of Senate and House GOP staff as well as a smaller working-group of aides focused on impeachment.

Related: Trump’s Top Aides Clash Over Impeachment as House Probe Expands

Sayegh, 43, and Bondi, 54, aren’t the only Trump allies helping him battle impeachment. But their roles may expand given that Trump’s personal attorney and most vocal defender, Rudy Giuliani, faces his own legal jeopardy related to his activity in Ukraine.