Trump Decides To 'Temporarily Pause' Lawsuit Against Former Attorney Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury in New York on March 15, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump has decided to “temporarily pause” the $500 million lawsuit he filed in April accusing his former attorney Michael Cohen of breaking attorney-client privelege, CBS News reported on Thursday.

“Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire, and while the President is fighting against the meritless claims that have been lodged against him in New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Georgia, as well as continuing his winning campaign, where he is leading the Republicans by 60 points and Crooked Joe Biden by 11 points, to serve as our next President of the United States, President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen,” Trump’s campaign told CBS News in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.