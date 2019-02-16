Trump declared a national emergency over a border wall. What happens next?

WASHINGTON – After weeks of threatening to declare a national emergency for his controversial border wall, President Donald Trump finally did it.

The president signed a bipartisan spending bill to avert another government shutdown Friday. That bill includes $1.375 billion for his border wall, far short of the $5.7 billion he initially requested. The national emergency and other measures will free up $8 billion – far more than the $5.7 billion he initially demanded – to free up funding for 234 miles of bollard wall, the White House said.

The White House expects to pull the funds from a few places, including military construction cash, asset forfeiture funds at Department of Treasury and drug interdiction money at the Department of Defense.

Now that the spending bill is signed and an emergency has been declared, here's what you can expect to happen next:

Lawsuits

Soon after Trump signed an emergency declaration a slew of political groups started announcing plans to file lawsuits. One organization, the liberal watchdog group Public Citizen, filed a federal suit in the District of Columbia Friday evening arguing against the constitutionality of Trump's actions.

The lawsuit argues that Trump exceeded his powers by declaring an emergency and was a clear violation of the separation of powers.

"The president has no inherent authority to declare emergencies to override appropriations laws and other laws enacted by Congress; his emergency powers are defined and limited by statute," the lawsuit states. "Because no national emergency exists with respect to immigration across the southern border, the President’s Declaration exceeds the limited authority delegated to the President."

In California, the governor and attorney general – both Democrats – held a news conference Friday in Sacramento also vowing to file a lawsuit to block Trump.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he’s coordinating with other attorneys general around the country to read through the emergency declaration and prepare a federal lawsuit. He said the president has not presented a convincing case that the southern border represents a crisis because crossings are at historic lows.

“He has the power to declare a national emergency, but this is not 9-11, this is not the Iran hostage crisis of 1979,” Becerra said. “This is a president showing his disdain for the rule of law and our U.S. Constitution.”

Becerra, like many others, also pointed out Trump's own remarks when he announced the order.

"President Trump got one thing right this morning about his declaration when he said, ‘I didn’t have to do this.’ He’s right, he didn’t have to do this. In fact, he can’t do this because the U.S. Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to direct dollars," Becerra said.

Experts said Trump's emergency declaration will be a legal headache for the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the administration is "very prepared" for legal challenges. Trump seemed to mock the process during remarks at the White House, describing how his emergency order would inevitably face legal challenges, which his administration would fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

"We have an invasion of drugs and criminals coming into our country," Trump said. "So I think that we will be very successful in court."

Groups such as Protect Democracy and the Niskanen Center said Thursday, a day before the order was signed, that they were preparing lawsuits to challenge Trump's declaration. The groups said they would represent El Paso County in Texas along with the Border Network for Human Rights in a lawsuit against the administration.

Litigation could go all the way to the Supreme Court, which has smacked down attempts by both Trump and President Barack Obama to go around Congress. How long that takes would depend on several factors, including what programs the White House might tap for funding, who has the right to sue and what court the suits are filed in.

Congress taking action

Congress also has its own options for taking on Trump's decision.