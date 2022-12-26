Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong

A stunning revelation in Donald Trump’s vicious, grievance-packed holiday “greeting” posted on Truth Social Sunday was his declaration that he is not only “brilliant,” but “clairvoyant.”

That shocked followers familiar with his multitude of bad predictions, like declaring that COVID would “miraculously” disappear the spring of 2020. He also mistakenly predicted that he would win the 2020 election by a bigger margin than in 2016, that Republicanswould take the House in 2020, and that his endorsed candidates would win the midterms.

Yet, critics mocked, Trump accused President Joe Biden of being “mentally disabled” in his post.

Some critics responding on Twitter wondered why Trump stashed classified documents at Mar-a-Lago if he could see into the future as FBI agents searched for the files at his office there.

Others speculated that Trump does not understand the meaning of the word clairvoyant.

If he were clairvoyant wouldn’t he have known not to keep all those classified documents at his beach club? pic.twitter.com/rz7i1S5KSI — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 24, 2022

You would think the best clairvoyant would be able to avoid so many bankruptcies. — Love and Lemonade ⛳️❤️ 🍋 (@DavidEmmerson_D) December 25, 2022

Captain Gravypants is claiming on TrumpSocial that he’s “Brilliant & Clairvoyant”. Then he knew he lost the election before anyone else did. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 25, 2022

Almost forgot that he was "clairvoyant" pic.twitter.com/9F9vbCHCV5 — ☸ 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕆𝕟𝕖 𝕎𝕙𝕠 𝔻𝕚𝕕 𝕀𝕥 ☸ (@theonewhodid_it) December 25, 2022

The self-described “very stable genius” has now become the “Brilliant, Clairvoyant.”



You can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/ymn6zU263D — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) December 25, 2022

got my 2023 GOP Trump Calendar

already filled in....

because..... clairvoyant pic.twitter.com/KJGaJROQEp — dancing nekkid in the street 🇺🇦🌊 (@martycomroe) December 25, 2022

It seems like that Mar a Largo clairvoyant can only see the writing in ketchup on the walls. — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) December 25, 2022

Hey, y’all. Trump has now declared that he’s clairvoyant. 🤔🤔 Guess he didn't see Jack Smith coming. https://t.co/CEMCAkmgtC — Carmela (@denise_yak) December 25, 2022

