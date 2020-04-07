Trump removes another inspector general, declaring war on government watchdogs

In President Trump’s latest salvo in an ongoing bid to reshape government oversight of his administration, he has fired the Pentagon inspector general charged with overseeing implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that Trump had removed Glenn Fine from the acting inspector general role he had held at the Pentagon for more than four years.

“Mr. Fine is no longer on the pandemic response accountability committee,” Department of Defense spokeswoman Dwrena Allen said in a written statement.

Prior to his role at the Pentagon, Fine served for 11 years as inspector general at the Justice Department. Allen said he would be replaced by Sean O’Donnell, who currently serves as inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Trump has woken up to the fact that IGs pose a threat to him,” said Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general who originally hired Fine and praised him as a hard-working and popular inspector general who had engendered strong loyalty within his office at the Pentagon. He noted that until now, inspectors general have largely felt protected to conduct independent oversight of government wrongdoing — unless there was some evidence they engaged in misconduct.

“This president has now changed the game,” Bromwich added. “It puts a huge cloud over IGs. … This is a president that resists any form of oversight.”

The move, coming on top of Trump’s firing on Friday of intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, puts the spotlight on Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department IG. Horowitz, who as chair of a federal council of inspectors general had just last week selected Fine to chair the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), a key office set up by Congress to monitor spending under the coronavirus recovery legislation.

At the time, Horowitz praised Fine as “uniquely qualified” to head the committee, noting his 15 years of experience heading up inspector general offices at Justice and Defense as well as his commitment to “the need for transparency surrounding, and strong and effective independent oversight of, the federal government’s spending in response to this public health crisis.”

Glenn Fine, then acting inspector general, Department of Defense, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in December 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) More

Horowitz, who last Friday put out a strong statement criticizing Trump’s firing of Atkinson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fine’s dismissal. But Horowitz is now in a position to name a replacement for Fine to head the pandemic oversight office.

Danielle Brian, executive director on the Project on Government Oversight, an independent watchdog group, said the widely respected Horowitz may put the White House on the spot by naming himself.

Brian and others familiar with Fine’s work at the Defense Department said there was no report or investigation he conducted that would have angered or annoyed the Trump White House. He had gotten high marks for his performance, including from former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. But Fine carried one big black mark against him that likely cost him his job: He had originally been nominated for the Pentagon inspector general position by President Barack Obama.

Under current law inspectors general, although they are supposed to be independent, can be removed by presidents for any reason at all — so long as a reason for a dismissal is articulated to Congress, something Trump has not yet done for his removal of Atkinison. But some critics are suggesting the moves against Atkinson and Fine should prompt Congress to take further steps to protect the government watchdogs.

“It’s about time that Congress shield Inspectors General from political pressure by granting them cause removal protections, and that the White House share their rationale for this major change. Whistleblowers need confidence in their guardians,” Irvin McCullough, national security analyst for the Government Accountability Project, told Yahoo News in an email.