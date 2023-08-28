Trump decries federal ‘fascist thugs’ despite judge’s warnings

Former President Trump attacked federal officials connected to the Biden administration as “fascist thugs” just ahead of a Monday morning hearing before a judge who previously warned Trump that “inflammatory statements” would compel her to speed up his trial.

Monday’s court hearing is intended to determine a start date for the Trump trial on charges brought be special counsel Jack Smith.

In a post Monday morning on Truth Social, Trump called Smith “deranged,” suggested federal officials investigating his actions were “political SleazeBags” and accused Biden allies in the White House of being “fascist thugs.”

“It has just been reported that aides to TRUMP prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, met with high officials at the White House just prior to these political SleazeBags Indicating me OVER NOTHING,” Trump wrote.

“If this is so, which it is, that means that Biden and his Fascist Thugs knew and APPROVED of this Country dividing Form of Election Interference, despite their insisting that they ‘knew nothing.’ It’s all a BIG LIE, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, & not knowing about son’s business dealings. DISMISS CASE!” Trump continued.

Trump in the post appears to be referring to reports that White House officials met with aides to special counsel Jack Smith ahead of the federal indictment involving Trump’s efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election. Trump also referred to controversies surrounding Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son.

Trump’s attack comes just before his attorneys and federal prosecutors are expected to appear in court to argue about a prospective trial date in the federal criminal case related to the 2020 election. Prosecutors are pushing for a Jan. 2, 2024, start date, while Trump’s attorneys have pushed for an April 2026 trial.

Trump has made no secret about his strategy of pushing off his court fights until after the presidential election. If Trump is elected president, his Justice Department could end his federal prosecution, or Trump could pardon himself.

Earlier this month, however, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the case, warned both sides in the case to refrain from making any statements that could intimidate witnesses or prejudice the jury pool. She said making such statements would compel her to speed up the trial.

“The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case,” Chutkan said at the hearing, “the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly.”

