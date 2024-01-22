Trump defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll postponed due to COVID scare

Donald Trump’s defamation damages trial brought by writer E. Jean Carroll was postponed Monday when a juror and his attorney fell ill, and the former president asked for another delay.

Shortly after Trump turned up at Manhattan Federal Court for the second week of his trial, Judge Lewis Kaplan informed his lawyers and those representing Carroll that one of the nine jurors had contacted the court to report they were “on the way to the city but feeling hot and nauseous.”

Trump’s lead attorney, Alina Habba — standing beside him without a mask — told the court she’d come down with a fever over the weekend after spending time with her parents, who have COVID. Her babysitter was also feeling unwell, Habba said, adding that she and her law partner, Michael Madaio, who also attended dinner with her infected parents, had tested negative.

Kaplan granted an adjournment and sent everyone home, first denying an outstanding motion from the defense for a mistrial.

“There will be a written opinion in due course,” the judge said. “It will be denied in all respects.”

Habba said Trump had reminded her about the New Hampshire primaries happening Tuesday and asked that he be permitted to testify on Wednesday.

“My client reminded me tomorrow is the New Hampshire primary, and he needs to be in New Hampshire,” Habba said, adding Trump flew in last night to take the stand.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, opposed the request, saying she wanted to finish the trial promptly.

“I just think we should finish tomorrow,” the lawyer said.

The judge said he would rule later on the request.