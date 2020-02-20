Trump defeats all 2020 Democrats in Wisconsin but loses in Pennsylvania and Michigan, poll finds

WASHINGTON – Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, but according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, he faces an uphill battle to win all three of those states again.

Though Trump has touted his win over the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as a "landslide," he won each of those three states – none of which had gone Republican for nearly three decades – by less than one percentage point. Had those states and their combined 40 electoral votes gone for Clinton, she would have won the election.

According to the Quinnipiac survey, Trump has a solid footing to win Wisconsin again in 2020. In the Badger State – which before Trump hadn't voted for the Republican candidate since President Ronald Reagan in 1984 – the poll found the president with large leads over each top Democratic contender. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by 22,748 votes, or 0.8%.

In a hypothetical matchup, registered Wisconsin voters favored Trump over Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, 50%-39%; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 51%-41%; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 49%-41%; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 49%-41%; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 50%-43% and former Vice President Joe Biden, 49%-42%.

But in Pennsylvania – where Trump won in 2016 by 44,292 votes, or 0.7% – Quinnipiac found the president trailing those Democrats. Here was the breakdown:

Biden 50%, Trump 42%

Klobuchar 49%, Trump 42%

Bloomberg 48%, Trump 42%

Sanders 48%, Trump 44%

Buttigieg 47%, Trump 43%

Warren 47%, Trump 44%

In Michigan, – where Trump won in 2016 by 10,704 votes, or 0.2% – he also trailed all of his potential Democratic adversaries, though by narrower margins. Here was the breakdown of results from registered Michigan voters:

Sanders 48%, Trump 43%

Bloomberg 47%, Trump 42%

Biden 47%, Trump 43%

Warren 45%, Trump 43%

Buttigieg 45%, Trump 44%

Klobuchar 45%, Trump 44%

In all three states, more voters had unfavorable opinions of Sanders, Biden, Warren and Bloomberg than favorable. While Buttigieg and Klobuchar had higher favorable ratings in two of the three states (Buttigieg had a higher unfavorable rating in Wisconsin and Klobuchar's favorable/unfavorable rating there was tied 28%-28%), a high percentage of voters in all three states said they had not heard of them.

More voters (54%) had unfavorable opinions of Trump than favorable (43%) in Michigan, and Pennsylvania (52% unfavorable, 44% favorable). But in Wisconsin, 50% had favorable opinions and 47% unfavorable.

Trump also had the highest job approval rating in Wisconsin, with 51% of voters saying they liked the job the president has done and 46% saying they did not. In Pennsylvania, 44% approved of the job has done, while 52% disapproved. And in Michigan, 42% approved of his job performance ance 54% disapproved.

In all three states, voters said the economy was the most important issue for them in determining who they will cast their ballot for in November. Health care was their second biggest concern, followed by climate change.

That could be good news for Trump in his quest for reelection because voters in all three states approved of the president's handling of the economy. When asked to rate the economy, 63% of Michigan voters said "good" or "excellent," as did 70% in Pennsylvania and 76% in Wisconsin. And a majority in each state said they were better off economically now than in 2016.

"Three different states, three different scenarios, one constant – the economy. It's a top issue for voters, and it's giving President Trump a strong tailwind," said Quinnipiac University analyst Mary Snow. "These Wisconsin numbers are a red warning sign for Democrats that rebuilding the 'blue wall' in 2020 may not be so easy. But it's a long way to November."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump beats all top Dems in Wis., loses in Pa. and Mich., poll finds