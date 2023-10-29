Trump, who defended January 6 rioters' chants of 'hang Mike Pence,' now wants his former VP's endorsement

Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks as former President Donald Trump looks on. Alex Brandon, File/AP Photo

Former Vice President Mike Pence has suspended his presidential run.

Trump called on Pence to endorse him and complained about "disloyal" people in politics.

Trump previously defended January 6 rioters who chanted "hang Mike Pence."

Former President Donald Trump complained about "disloyal" people in politics, as he called on his former Vice President Mike Pence to endorse him.

"People are leaving now, and they're all endorsing me. I don't know about Mike Pence. He should endorse me," Trump said at an event in Las Vegas on Saturday, CNN reported.

"Because I had a great, successful presidency, and he was the vice president, he should endorse me. I chose him, made him vice president. But people in politics can be very disloyal. I've never seen anything like it."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Pence was Trump's loyal ally throughout his presidency, but their relationship soured when the vice president refused to help overturn the results of the 2020 election.

During the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, some rioters chanted "hang Mike Pence," and Trump later defended them.

A former White House aide also testified that Trump told former White House Chief of Staff Mike Meadows that Pence "deserves it."

Pence has long contended that he had no right to overturn the election and later said that Trump's "reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day."

Pence on Saturday said that he had suspended his presidential campaign after he struggled to gain traction in the 2024 Republican primary.

Trump continues to be the GOP frontrunner.

Read the original article on Business Insider