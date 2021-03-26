Trump defends Capitol rioters and claims ‘a lot of people were waved in’ by police

Former US president Donald Trump talks to Laura Ingraham on Thursday (Fox News)

Donald Trump defended his supporters who stormed the US Capitol after his unfounded claims of election fraud, and claimed “a lot of the people were waved in” by police during the deadly insurrection.

“Some of them went in and ... they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards,” the former US president told Fox News. “You know, they had great relationships.”

Downplaying the actions of the crowd on the day, Mr Trump claimed the US Capitol Police Department had “waved in” many of his supporters.

“A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out," Mr Trump told Laura Ingraham,

The remarks follow an admission by acting US Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman that the force “did not do enough” on the day of the riot, which left five people dead.

Critics of the force also claimed rioters trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election win were allowed into the US Capitol building by officers, some of whom were filmed posing for selfies and removing fences installed to keep the mob at bay.

At least four police US Capitol officers and three former officers are facing federal charges for their actions on the day, according to USA Today.

Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, one of the impeachment managers for the trial against Mr Trump for “inciting insurrection” on the US Capitol, told USA Today that an alliance between officers and the far right was a “nightmare scenario for America."

“A street alliance among right-wing paramilitary forces, law enforcement and demagogic politicians has been a hallmark of fascism for a century,” said Mr Raskin. ”The involvement of multiple law enforcement officers from across the country in waging the 6 January insurrection against the Capitol and the Congress is a warning sign of danger for our democracy.”

"It was zero threat, right from the start... Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards... a lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out" pic.twitter.com/tPCwuzrlOd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2021

Mr Trump, after suggesting that officers allowed crowds to walk into the US Capitol, claimed that they were “zero threat” to members of Congress, and complained that they were being “persecuted”.

It comes despite investigators finding a number of weapons belonging to rioters, many of whom were supporters of the former president and his false claims of election fraud.

Investigators and legislators also say that rioters wanted to kill former vice-president Mike Pence and Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Over 300 arrests have been made in connection to the riot. Authorities believe at least 100 more could face charges.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press