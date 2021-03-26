Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was 'zero threat'

A worker removes razor wire from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race.

Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

But he added: “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out."

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The Jan. 6 riot followed a fiery Trump rally outside the White House, in which he urged a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol. A week later, the House impeached Trump for the second time, but the Senate eventually acquitted him on the charge of inciting the attack.

Recommended Stories

  • Pardon the interruption: News intrudes on President Biden's agenda at first news conference

    President Joe Biden's first press conference showed a disconnect between his message (COVID-19 and economy) and reporters' questions (immigration).

  • The DOJ is creating maps from subpoenaed cell phone data to identify rioters involved with the Capitol insurrection

    Newly unsealed court records show how the DOJ used subpoenaed cell phone data to map out the involvement of Capitol protestors on January 6.

  • Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. "I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days from taking office on Jan. 20, which was met ahead of schedule.

  • Georgia legislator arrested, pulled out of state Capitol as governor signs voting law

    State Rep. Park Cannon was among several people protesting restrictive new changes to the state voting laws.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Smith: Aaron Nesmith ‘drawing a good deal more interest … than Romeo Langford’

    Aaron Nesmith is evidently the more attractive young prospect at the moment, at least on the trade market.

  • Georgia Man Receives Final Paycheck Of $915 In Oil-Covered Pennies With A 'F**k You' Note

    The 91,515 coins weighed about 504 pounds, and were delivered to the worker after he was forced to contact the government to get his last pay stub.

  • Merkel drops Easter shutdown plan for Germany, apologizes

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped plans for a five-day shutdown over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. Merkel announced the decision after a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group, faced with rising coronavirus infections, had come up early Tuesday with the unexpected plan for tighter restrictions over Easter.

  • Biden says the border surge is not 'because I'm a nice guy,' blaming Trump's policies and the dire conditions in countries they're fleeing

    "The reason they're coming is it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying because of the heat in the desert," the president said.

  • New poll shows California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead in recall effort

    A new poll suggests a slight majority of Californians would vote against a recall for Governor Gavin Newsom. Alexei Koseff, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the effort.

  • Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

    Moderna informed Canadian officials that the delay was due to a "backlog in its quality assurance process", Anita Anand said, adding that the company assured the remaining doses will be shipped no later than Thursday next week. Canada was set to receive 846,000 doses from Moderna this week, of which 255,600 were delivered on Wednesday, a government source told Reuters. "Once Moderna's final quality assurance process has been completed, the doses will be released for shipment."

  • Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

    A reputed leader in the Oath Keepers militia group discussed forming an "alliance” and coordinating plans with another extremist group, the Proud Boys, ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to new court papers. The court filing — detailing messages from Kelly Meggs, described by authorities as the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers — is the first time prosecutors have suggested that the members of the two far-right extremist groups were communicating with each other before coming to Washington. Meggs is among 10 members and associates of the Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

  • Final vote results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies fell short of winning a parliamentary majority in Israel’s latest election, according to a final vote count released Thursday, leaving a political deadlock that put the long-time leader’s future in question. The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics in a generation. Adding to the pain, he lost ground to former partners who vowed never to sit in a government with him again.

  • An Oath Keepers member bragged about organizing an 'alliance' with other far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot, court filings say

    A new court filing shows just how much the far-right militia planned in advance of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

    U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped lead GOP objections to President Donald Trump’s loss and came under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday stressed his support for Trump as he began his Senate bid but declined to commit to supporting Sen. Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader. The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires.

  • Health concerns block some Texans from testifying on voting

    As Texas legislators gather in person Friday to consider sweeping changes to who in the nation's second-largest state can cast a ballot and how, some voters say the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing them to choose between their health and their right to be heard by their government. Proposed legislation before the state Senate and House is part of Republicans’ nationwide campaign to restrict voting and impose new limits on mail-in voting, grant more power to partisan poll watchers and include a doctor's note requirement for people with disabilities who want to vote by mail for a full year in Texas, which already has some of the strictest voting laws in the U.S. Amy Litzinger, of Austin, is among Texans who say the health conditions that are directly affected by a Senate bill requiring a doctor's note to vote absentee for a year are the same that will prevent them from testifying in person.

  • In first press conference, Biden sets new goal of 200 million vaccine doses in first 100 days

    President Biden on Thursday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine goal at his first press conference since taking office: 200 million shots administered within his first 100 days. Why it matters ... At the current 7-day average of about 2.5 million doses administered per day, the U.S. would reach 200 million shots in the days leading up to Biden's 100th day in office: April 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. easily surpassed Biden's original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which some criticized as insufficiently ambitious.The president is now significantly increasing expectations, with the U.S. having administered roughly 115 million doses through his first 64 days, according to Bloomberg.What they're saying: "I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world is going to come close, not even close, to what we are doing," Biden said at the outset of his first news conference, before taking questions.Between the lines: Since Biden took office, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine has been authorized for use by the FDA, providing a third option to a national stockpile that already included the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.With states having had several few months to work out kinks in their vaccine systems, the U.S. has reached record highs of over 3 million doses administeredBiden has ordered all states to make coronavirus vaccines to all adults by May 1, and dozens have already met that eligibility goal.Yes, but: The massive scale and complexity of the vaccine rollout could bring hurdles that slow the current pace of distribution, such as a drop in demand, logistical issues, or unforeseen supply problems.The big picture: The president is aiming for Americans to be able to gather safely in small groups by July 4. The Centers for Disease Control has said that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors — without masks — and still be safe. This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bobby Brown calls for opioid suppliers to be held responsible after son’s overdose

    After the autopsy report revealed the cause of Bobby Brown Jr.’s death, Bobby Brown is calling for opioid suppliers to be held responsible after his son’s overdose. As theGrio‘s Ny Magee reported earlier this week, The L.A. County Medical Examiner has ruled that Bobby Brown Jr. died from “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.” Per TMZ‘s report, “a witness told police that Bobby Jr. drank tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine on the evening he was found responsive.”

  • Georgia passes law that bans people giving water to voters in polling queues

    New election laws in Georgia that include a ban on people handing out food or water to voters waiting in line at polling stations have been labelled "sick" by Joe Biden. Governor Brian Kemp drew protests on Thursday as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of colour. It is one of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former president Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat. Mr Biden called the Republican efforts "un-American" and "sick" during a news conference on Thursday. The Republican changes to voting law in Georgia follows record-breaking turnout that led to Democratic victories in the presidential contest and two US Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," said Mr Kemp, who drew Mr Trump's ire after certifying Mr Biden's victory in Georgia.

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.