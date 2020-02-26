Trump defends his coronavirus response minutes after Democratic candidates criticized it at the South Carolina debate

Reuters

Amid mounting criticism over his administration's preparedness and response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump fought back by tweeting during Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

"CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world," Trump tweeted. "It was opposed by the Dems, 'too soon', but turned out to be the correct decision."

"So far, by the way, we have not had one death," he added. "Let's keep it that way!"

As Democrats at Tuesday night's presidential debate in South Carolina piled onto President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, there was a quick response.

Trump began tweeting during the debate to defend his response to the novel coronavirus.

The tweets came minutes after Democratic candidates went after Trump's response to the virus. Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City hit Trump for firing key government officials normally in charge of epidemics, and former Vice President Joe Biden touted the Obama administration's actions on the Ebola outbreak.

In a reference to Trump proclaiming himself a "very stable genius," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ribbed the president over his prediction that the virus was going away.

In a dig at both Trump and an earlier campaign-website promotion by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota recommended that Americans visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, Cdc.gov, to stay safe.

Trump rounded up his response by hailing a lack of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States so far. The US as of Monday had about 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of which were people caught up in the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

