Trump defends diplomat's wife who killed teenage Briton in crash: 'It happens'

Harry Dunn, 19, died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August: PA

Donald Trump has defended the wife of a US diplomat who killed a British teenager in a road accident, suggesting it is difficult to drive on the other side of the road and that "we've all done it".

Speaking at the White House after a conversation with prime minister Boris Johnson, during which he apparently rejected a request to consider waiving the woman’s diplomatic immunity and her returning to Britain to face the police, the president said he wanted to try and bring about "healing".

Mr Trump said the US would shortly be speaking to the woman, and that there were many Americans who sympathised with the plight of teenager Harry Dunn’s parents, who he said was killed in a “terrible accident”.

Yet, he also appeared to back the diplomat’s wife, saying that it could be difficult “driving on the opposite side of the road”.

