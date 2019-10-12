Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report on federal probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a "legendary crime buster" and "wonderful lawyer" after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine. "So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump said in a statement on Twitter. "He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!" he tweeted. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)