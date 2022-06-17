Trump defends mob that stormed U.S. Capitol

Former President Trump, furious with the testimony of his former aides at the Jan. 6 hearings, defended the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, saying he may pardon them if he returns to the White House. Scott MacFarlane reports.

