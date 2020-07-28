Trump defends pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor

Trump also defended a doctor who appeared in a viral video he retweeted, which was removed from Twitter because it violated the social media site's policy on misinformation about the coronavirus.

"I thought she was very impressive," Trump said, adding that he thought her voice was an important one.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after several studies cast doubt on its effectiveness.

- Mr. President, the woman that you said was a great doctor, in that video that you retweeted last night, said that masks don't work and there is a cure for COVID 19, both of which health experts say is not true. She's also made videos saying that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens, and that they're trying to create a vaccine to make you immune from becoming religious.

DONALD TRUMP: Well maybe it's the same. Maybe it's not. But I can tell you this. She was on air, along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine.

And I thought she was very impressive, in the sense that from where she came-- I don't know which country she comes from. But she said that she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. And I thought her voice was an important voice. But I know nothing about her.

- But she said masks don't work.

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah. Go ahead, Paul.

- Last week you said masks--

DONALD TRUMP: Go ahead.

- Last week-- real quick.

DONALD TRUMP: OK.

- Last week, you said masks--

DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody.

- Mr. President.

DONALD TRUMP: Thank you.

- Mr. President, on the COVID relief bill.

- You said masks do work, Mr. President So isn't that contridicting?

- You said your retweets get you in trouble. Don't you think you should vet them?

- What about the Russian Valley?