Trump defends transgender military ban to Piers Morgan: ‘They take massive amounts of drugs’

US President Donald Trump reacts during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019. (Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images)

In an interview on British television, President Trump defended his decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military “because they take massive amounts of drugs.”

Trump, on a state visit to the U.K. spoke with “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan.

Among other topics, Morgan asked the president, “Why did you feel the need to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military?”

"Because they take massive amounts of drugs, they have to,” responded Trump. “You’re in the military. You’re not allowed to take any drugs." He added that military members, however, can take an aspirin.

But for transgender military servicepeople, Trump said, they have to take drugs because “they have no choice.” After gender reassignment surgery, patients need to take medication for transgender hormone therapy and receive ongoing treatment for other health-related reasons that could arise after surgery.

"You would have to break rules and regulations in order to have that," Trump argued.

When Morgan pointed out that “the U.S. military spends a lot more money, for example, on giving Viagra to servicemen and women, well servicemen, than it does on medical bills for transgender people,” Trump said, "I didn’t know they did that."

In 2017, the Defense Department spent $84.2 million on erectile dysfunction medications such as Viagra compared to an “estimated $8 million per year that the Defense Department will spend on health care for about 7,000 transgender troops,” according to the Military Times.

As of last year 19 countries, including the U.K., most of the rest of Western Europe, Israel, Canada and Australia, allow transgender individuals to serve in their armed forces. Most American evangelical Christian leaders, including Trump’s outspoken supporter Jerry Falwell Jr., condemn gender reassignment as against God’s plan.

Trump’s military ban went into effect in April after it was announced in 2017 by the president in a tweet, claiming the U.S. military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail." The policy, which bars "transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria” from enlisting and "blocks all use of DoD or DHS resources to fund sex reassignment surgical procedure,” could impact about 10,000 transgender people who may be serving in the military, according to a 2016 study by the think tank, RAND Corporation.

Activists participate in a rally at the Reflecting Pool of the U.S. Capitol April 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Democratic lawmakers joined activists to rally against the transgender military service ban. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

The trans military ban, Morgan noted, conflicts with Trump’s pre-LGBT Pride month tweet where he called for “our Great Nation” to “stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation.”

“It is what it is,” Trump responded, saying that there are “massive amounts of people going in and then asking for the operation, and the operation is $200,000, $250,000, and getting the operation. The recovery period is long and they have to take large amounts of drugs after that — for whatever reason — large amounts, and that’s not the way it is. You can’t do that.”

Still, he said of trans military members who are currently serving, some of whom are decorated, “I’m proud of them, but you have to have a standard, and you have to stick by that standard, and we have a great military and I want to keep it that way.”

Before justifying his military ban, Trump also defended his reason for not serving in the Vietnam War, saying “I was not a fan of that war.” Trump has faced criticism from opponents like veteran and Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg for receiving five draft deferments, medical and academic, to avoid serving in the Vietnam War.