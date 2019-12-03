Trump’s Deference to Erdogan Adds to NATO’s Vexation Over Turkey

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s schedule at a NATO summit in London this week includes a conspicuous absence: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who wrung major concessions on Syria from his U.S. counterpart last month, touching off outrage in Washington.

The relationship between Erdogan, president of NATO’s most troublesome member, and Trump will be at center stage during the summit. The alliance’s most pressing concern is Erdogan’s cultivation of ties to Russia and his military offensive against Syrian Kurds, an incursion that began after the U.S. president cleared the way by withdrawing American forces.

Senior administration officials in the U.S. say the two leaders aren’t planning a formal sit-down simply because the Turkish president recently visited Washington. But they acknowledged deepening frustration with the Ankara government, which is pushing forward with the deployment of a Russian-made air-defense system despite U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization admonitions.

The dust-ups over Syria and the Russian weaponry are only the latest high-stakes foreign policy episodes in which Trump has left allies alarmed by an approach to Erdogan that they regard as accommodating to the point of complicity.

At the Turkish leader’s behest, Trump has explored taking action against a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania and has asked aides to examine the impact of U.S. sanctions against a Turkish bank accused of money laundering and fraud. Some Republican lawmakers have groused that the Trump administration did little to punish Turkey after members of Erdogan’s security team attacked protesters during his May 2017 visit to Washington.

“You have the bureaucracy, Congress, foreign policy establishment completely mad at the Turks, but you have a president who does everything the Turks want him to,” said Henri Barkey, a professor of international relations at Lehigh University.

And while Congress is moving to sanction Turkey for deploying the Russian anti-aircraft missile, the S-400, Trump has expressed little appetite for penalizing the country and has instead blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for pushing Erdogan toward Moscow.

‘Terrible Signal’

Turkish officials say the threat of U.S. sanctions won’t stop Ankara from fully deploying the Russian air-defense system, scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2020. That said, the country’s economy is ill-prepared to withstand U.S. economic retaliation. Last year, a diplomatic dispute with Washington accelerated a selloff in the nation’s currency, tipping the economy into its first recession in a decade.

Heightened fears of U.S. sanctions related to the S-400 purchase have taken a toll on confidence, hurting the fragile economic recovery.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to consider legislation next week sanctioning Turkey for both the Syria incursion and the S-400 purchase. Senators Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, and Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump confidant, wrote to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday demanding that the State Department sanction Turkey for the S-400 deployment under current law.

“The time for patience has long expired,” the two senators said. “It is time you applied the law. Failure to do so is sending a terrible signal to other countries that they can flout U.S. laws without consequence.”

Trump can little afford further controversy over his conduct of foreign policy with impeachment hearings underway in the House. The danger is particularly acute with Turkey: The president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who is a central figure in the impeachment inquiry, once lobbied the White House to reduce sanctions against Halkbank, the Turkish-owned bank accused of running an operation to dodge sanctions against Iran.

Giuliani also sought the extradition of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, a Pennsylvania resident who was an Erdogan ally until the two men had a falling out. Edogan blames him for an attempted coup in 2016.

Trump has forged a bond with Erdogan even though the Turkish leader has occasionally caused him public discomfort. During his visit to Washington last month, for example, Erdogan announced to reporters that he had personally returned a letter Trump wrote him warning against the Syria incursion. Trump didn’t acknowledge the insult.