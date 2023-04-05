Trump defiant, after indictments, in Florida speech

Jezebel

Former President Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to his alleged role in making an illegal hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016. In response, Republican politicians, right-wing media, and Trump’s large adult sons have taken this matter about as well as you’d expect—that is, by sharing information about the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan on social media to try to discredit