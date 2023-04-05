Trump defiant, after indictments, in Florida speech
Flanked by American flags, former President Donald Trump delivered a defiant campaign-style speech to cheering supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. (April 4)
The former president avoided a gag order on Tuesday, with his attorneys arguing that his social media posts were misinterpreted by critics.
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters after returning from a NY arraignment hearing. (4 April 2023)
Former President Trump was awarded about $121,972 in attorney fees from adult film star Stormy Daniels just hours after the former president appeared in court Tuesday for the first time in connection to hush money payments made to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Daniels to pay Trump…
From Alvin Bragg to Stormy Daniels, these are the all the people you need to know in the wake of the former president’s historic arraignment.
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) A protester holds a placard outside Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin) A supporter of former President Trump protests outside Trump Tower on Tuesdasy. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)…
The ex-president's son attracted intense backlash from the New York Democrat, legal experts and some conservative figures for his line of attack.
Former President Donald Trump appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to his alleged role in making an illegal hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016. In response, Republican politicians, right-wing media, and Trump’s large adult sons have taken this matter about as well as you’d expect—that is, by sharing information about the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan on social media to try to discredit
Judge Juan Merchan said during Donald Trump's Tuesday arraignment that he expects all his defendants, even "high profile" ones, to show up to court.
Donald Trump isn’t having the best week with his arraignment looming large on Tuesday, April 4. The former president is doing his best to leverage the event with a “media spectacle” to encourage campaign donations, but not everyone in the Republican Party is thrilled with this idea. While many members of the GOP Party have […]
"Welcome to NYC!" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Where there are still social consequences for shameless bigotry"
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) hit back Monday at New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) for warning her to be on her “best behavior” during protests against former President Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday. “Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional…
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
