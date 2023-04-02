Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment

73
JILL COLVIN
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.

Trump is set to deliver remarks at his Mar-a-Lago club after returning from Manhattan, where he is expected to voluntarily turn himself in.

Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week, two people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that is not yet public.

Trump’s indictment came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

In television interviews Sunday, Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said he would pore over the indictment once he gets it, then devise the next legal steps. Any chatter on whether he would ask for a venue change or file a motion to dismiss is premature, he said, though it’s common for defense attorneys to do both.

“We’re way too early to start deciding what motions we’re going to file or not file, and we do need to see the indictment and get to work,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “I mean, look, this is the beginning.”

The former president is expected to fly to New York on Monday and stay at his Trump Tower in Manhattan overnight ahead of his planned arraignment Tuesday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s travel.

He is expected to report to the courthouse early Tuesday morning, where he will fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken. Investigators will complete arrest paperwork and check to see if he has any outstanding criminal charges or warrants.

Once the booking is complete, Trump will appear before a judge for an afternoon arraignment. That will take place in the same Manhattan courtroom where his company was tried and convicted of tax fraud in December and where disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial took place.

Officials from the Secret Service and the New York Police Department toured the courthouse Friday and met about security plans.

Recommended Stories

  • NYT's Maggie Haberman says several Trump Organization employees told her they were 'really happy' about Trump's indictment: 'There is a long trail of people who feel burned'

    "There is a long trail of people who feel burned in one way or another by Donald Trump. We certainly saw that in the White House," she said on CNN.

  • Maggie Haberman Names The 1 Thing That Could Keep Trump's Case In Check

    "He spins his own reality and will contradict whatever people say about him," Haberman said about Trump.

  • Trump to travel to New York City Monday before Tuesday arraignment, return to Florida hours later

    President Trump is expected in New York City on Monday for his arraignment over the alleged 2016 hush money payments. After a Tuesday court appearance, he will return to Mar-a-Lago.

  • Trump indictment: One of these 3 things likely will happen next

    Former President Donald Trump was indicted. So, what happens next in Florida?

  • Trump plans to turn himself in early Tuesday, then return to Mar-a-Lago, campaign says

    The former president plans to depart his Florida home Monday and spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday night, then appear in court Tuesday morning, according to a campaign aide.

  • How to run against Trump? GOP considers lessons from 2016

    Chris Christie, one of the only 2016 presidential candidates to seriously consider taking on Donald Trump again, says he and his fellow Republican rivals made a strategic error in that race. Instead of going after Trump directly, Christie said, each hoped to winnow the GOP field before taking on the combative outsider. More than seven years later, Republicans are still trying to figure out how to run against Trump, a calculation that’s only become more complicated with an indictment of the former president by a Manhattan grand jury.

  • Biden sticks to avoiding Trump drama, refuses to comment on New York indictment

    In refusing to say anything about the legal drama in which Trump now finds himself embroiled, Biden is remaining diligently on script.

  • California’s beleaguered bullet train faces another hurdle: flooding from melting snow

    Construction sites have been inundated by storm runoff. “There’s a lot of work we can’t get to.”

  • Donald Trump set to speak from Florida after arraignment

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will speak in Florida on Tuesday evening, his office said, after his arraignment in New York City on historic charges brought after an investigation into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is expected to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse on Tuesday afternoon as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges. Joe Tacopina, a Trump lawyer, told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday that it was likely his defense attorneys will move to dismiss the charges, after they see them.

  • Joe Biden 'Not Expected' to Attend King Charles' Coronation, Plans Are 'Not Locked and Loaded'

    Sources told The Daily Telegraph that he will likely send another high-profile delegate such as his wife, first lady Jill Biden, in his stead

  • Donald Trump Thought He Beat the Rap. Then the Indictment Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s indictment followed a head-spinning two weeks during which the former president predicted his own arrest but, almost as quickly, suggested that he’d beat the rap.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Oil Productio

  • Ukraine's defence forces repel over 50 Russian assaults; most fierce fighting is taking place in 3 cities – General Staff report

    Ukraine's defence forces repelled over 50 Russian assaults on Saturday, 1 April, with the most fierce fighting still taking place in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 1 April 2023 Quote: "The enemy is focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

  • State spends $11.6 million to update equipment for South Dakota ambulance services

    “These are the people who are willing to risk everything to save your life,” Sharisky said. “They deserve the proper equipment and training to do that.”

  • San Diego State's Final Four run a boon for its conference

    The joy around the Mountain West Conference is palpable, stretching from the league office to each of its member schools. After numerous near-misses, San Diego State gave the conference its first Final Four team by beating Creighton in the NCAA Tournament last weekend. “There’s so much excitement, especially in the Mountain West office, because we’re so good in basketball and to finally break through and get this far is just amazing,” Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Spoofs Newly Indicted Donald Trump As He Tries To Make More Music Hits To Raise Money For Legal Defense

    The very obvious Saturday Night Live cold open featured James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time following on the success of his “Justice for All” song for January 6th defendants with his own album to raise money for his legal defense. “Well, folks, it happened, I got indicted, or as I spell it, indicated,” […]

  • Trump indictment: What happens next

    Following Donald Trump's unprecedented indictment by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday, the former president begins the first steps in the criminal justice process. The Manhattan district attorney's office said it has been in contact with Trump's attorneys to arrange Trump's surrender to authorities in order to begin criminal proceedings. Trump, a Florida resident, will have to travel to New York City to adhere to the court's deadline and be processed by authorities before heading to court for the unsealing of the indictment.

  • Ukraine marks Bucha recapture anniversary

    STORY: Ukrainian forces took back control of the small towns of Bucha and Irpin to the northwest of Kyiv in late March last year as Russian invasion forces abandoned an attempt to seize the capital."Russian evil will collapse right here in Ukraine and will never be able to rise again. Humanity will prevail,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.The leaders of Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Moldova also attended the ceremony.Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia will help Ukraine, "as much as we can and as fast as we can for you to become part of the European Union."Russia's occupation of the town resulted in more than 1,400 deaths, including 37 children, Kyiv said. More than 175 people were found in mass graves and torture chambers and 9,000 Russian war crimes have been identified, it said.International investigators are now collecting evidence in Bucha and in other places where Ukraine says Russian troops committed large-scale atrocities. Russia denies the allegations.Fighting is still raging in the east and south of Ukraine, but for places like Bucha, hundreds of miles away from the fighting, the war is still felt with regular air raid sirens telling residents to take cover from air strikes that have caused sweeping power outages.

  • Trump lawyer argues ex-president would not have been charged if he weren’t running in 2024

    Former president reportedly faces nearly three dozen charges related to Stormy Daniels hush payment

  • Presidents of Taiwan, Guatemala visit Mayan pyramid

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei toured the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday during a trip by Tsai that aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America. The Taiwanese leader will visit Guatemala and Belize, the island’s only two remaining allies in Central America, where Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama and Costa Rica have all switched their support to China.

  • Israelis still protest legal overhaul despite suspension

    Tens of thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against a controversial plan to revamp the country’s legal system, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s suspension of the changes earlier in the week. The protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub on the Mediterranean, for the 13th weekly demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners against what they said were plans to weaken the Supreme Court.