Trump delivers final remarks as president

In his last public remarks as president, Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters at Joint Base Andrews that it was his "greatest honor and privilege" to have been president. Trump also wished the Biden administration “great luck and great success.”

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president.

[CHEERING]

CROWD: (CHANTING)USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! Thank you Trump, thank you Trump, thank you Trump, thank you Trump, thank you Trump, thank you Trump.

DONALD TRUMP: I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.

And again, we put it in a position like it's never been before. Despite the worst plague to hit since, I guess you'd say, 1917. Over 100 years ago. And despite that, despite that, the things that we've done have been just incredible. And I couldn't have done it without you. So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form.

[CHEERING]

And, again, I want to just in leaving I want to thank our Vice President Mike Pence and Karen. I want to thank Congress. Because we really worked well with Congress. At least, certain elements of Congress. But we really did. We've gotten so much done that nobody thought would be possible. But I do want to thank Congress.

And I want to thank all of the great people of Washington D.C. All of the people that we worked with to put this miracle together. So have a good life. We will see you soon. Thank you, thank you very much. Thank you very much.

[CHEERING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]