This story is being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest news.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will use his State of the Union address Tuesday to push for a border wall and other priorities in a new era of divided government in Washington.

Here's what's happening now:

9:30 p.m. Trump's reference to the investigations was intended to suggest that the Mueller probe and other investigations could stymie the health of the economy.

9:25 p.m.: Trump made a veiled reference to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian collusion the presidential election, suggesting that they as well as probes by congressional committees. Trump frequently discusses the investigations, which he describes as a "witch hunt," but the State of the Union was an unexpected venue for that issue to come up.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States – and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” he said.

9:20 p.m. Trump touts the economy in every speech, and the State of the Union was no exception. Trump said the country had seen "unprecedented economic boom" since his election. "But the fact is, we are just getting started."

Despite swings in the stock market, driven at least in part by Trump’s confrontational trade policies, unemployment has remained low. The U.S. unemployment rate edged up slightly to 4 percent in January, matching several months last year. Before that, the unemployment rate last hovered around 4 percent in July 2000.

Much of that economic progress began before Trump became president, but it has continued under his tenure.

9:18 p.m. In a reference to the partisan rancor that dominated Washington during the recent government shutdown and debate over border security, Trump said that lawmakers could embrace “vision or vengeance” and "greatness or gridlock" in their politics.

9:15 p.m. Citing the moon landing, World War II, and other American achievements, Trump said that, "Now, we must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century. An amazing quality of life for all of our citizens is within our reach."

9:09 p.m. Trump has begun his speech. His early remarks offered a nod toward bipartisanship at a time of deep division. "The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democratic agenda, it's the agenda of the American people," he said.

9:06 p.m.: Energy secretary and former Texas governor Rick Perry the designated survivor for Tuesday's State of the Union address, according to a White House official. Presidents have long selected a Cabinet member to skip the State of the Union in case disaster strikes and wipes out the government during the speech.

9:03 p.m. President Trump has entered the the House chamber. Per tradition, the House sergeant at introduced Trump with a booming, "Madam Speaker, the president of the United States." Trump is making his way through a throng of lawmakers eager to shake his hand.

9:01 p.m.: Inside the House chamber, Chef José Andrés, an immigration activist who most recently fed furloughed workers in Washington D.C. during the 35 day government shutdown, was in the front row gallery. He was wearing a shirt that said "Immigrants Feed America" underneath a suit jacket. Andrés was the guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The seats near the aisle are swarmed with folks saying hello to the senators from both sides.Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a former House member known for working across the aisles hugged nearly every House Republican she walked past as she entered. Sinema won a competitive Senate seat in Arizona.

8:50 p.m. Trump has recently taken an increasingly hawkish stance against Iran, and he will use his speech to underscore that message. “We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants Death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish People,” Trump will say, according to excerpts of the speech.

Trump railed against the 2015 Iran nuclear deal throughout his presidential campaign. But the European countries who signed on to that agreement have tried to salvage it, including by finding ways around sanctions. Members of Trump’s own intelligence apparatus have said that Iran continues to adhere to the terms of the agreement. CIA chief Gina Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee last week that Iran remained in “technical” compliance with the deal.