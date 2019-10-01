Trump's Demand to Unmask Whistle-Blower Roils Impeachment Inquiry

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are dialing up pressure to unmask the Ukraine whistle-blower in a breathtaking departure from how allegations of corruption and waste have been handled by both parties for years.

The push to identify the anonymous intelligence official risks deterring future whistle-blowers from coming forward -- particularly in the House Democrats’ current impeachment inquiry -- even as lawyers for the official are negotiating with House and Senate committees over an appearance for closed-door interviews.

The whistle-blower’s complaint is central to the House Democrats’ current impeachment inquiry, with the potential to lead to other witnesses with first-hand knowledge of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But the whistle-blower’s identity could also help Trump’s allies identify other officials in the White House who gave the person information about the telephone conversation and efforts to “lock down” the records of the call.

Trump referred to the whistle-blower as a “spy” in a closed-door meeting last week and has said several times that he deserves to know the whistle-blower’s identity. On Tuesday, Trump called for the whistle-blower to be interviewed by his representatives, amid a series of statements about the content of the whistle-blower’s report that have been debunked by the White House transcript and the Trump-appointed inspector general of the intelligence community.

“So if the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything,” Trump said on Twitter, about “the whistle-blower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him.”

The memorandum of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelenskiy corroborated the whistle-blower’s description of the conversation, and the White House has also corroborated a claim that the memo was stored in a system intended for highly sensitive information.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, echoed the sentiment of other Republicans in a tweet: “It’s imperative we find out which officials supplied the whistle-blower with information to file a complaint. Who are they? What was their agenda?”

Experts say it will be difficult in this atmosphere to keep the whistle-blower’s identity under wraps.

“I’m not aware of a circumstance in which” a whistle-blower from the intelligence community “has made allegations of this magnitude and managed to remain anonymous,” said Patrick Eddington, a former CIA employee who revealed U.S. soldiers’ exposure to toxins during the 1991 Gulf war. He is now a research fellow at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think-tank.

One of the whistle-blower’s lawyers, Andrew Bakaj, alerted lawmakers that a $50,000 “bounty” has been offered for information about his client’s identity and warned that could make it more dangerous for others to come forward.

“The Intel Community Whistle-blower is entitled to anonymity,” Bakaj tweeted. “Law and policy support this and the individual is not to be retaliated against. Doing so is a violation of federal law.”

‘Dangerous’ Response

Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, on Monday tweeted, “We are going to get to the bottom of the whistle-blower’s allegations, but we cannot lose sight of how truly dangerous the president’s response to these allegations has been.”

Some Republicans, including Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley of Iowa, have long depicted themselves as vigilant protectors of whistle-blowers.

Those stances are being tested now.

Grassley said Tuesday that the whistle-blower who raised an alert about Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president followed the law and deserves to be protected.

The statement from the senior Republican lawmaker represents a rebuke of Trump’s call for the anonymous intelligence official to be unmasked. “We should always work to respect whistle-blowers’ requests for confidentiality,” Grassley said.

Whistle-blowers are supposed to be protected from retaliation by superiors, and the law outlines the procedures. The processes in the intelligence community has some variations from those for the rest of the federal government. Their scope also depend on whether the whistle-blower is a government employee, contractor or in the military.