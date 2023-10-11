Trump demands ‘full apology’ from Forbes after dropping off wealthiest Americans list

Former President Trump demanded a “full apology” from Forbes magazine Tuesday after dropping off the list of wealthiest Americans earlier this month for the second time in three years.

“I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying the publication had written many false articles about him.

He then accused Forbes of being owned by China, and wrote China would do anything to stop “MAGA.” Trump is the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination.

Forbes has been owned by a Hong Kong-based investment company, though it has been in discussions this year on a sale that would make its majority ownership based in the United States.

Trump expressed his frustration with dropping from The Forbes 400 ranking on Truth Social on Monday, as well. In that post, he said Forbes was “very badly failing” and “lost relevance a long time ago.”

“For years Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans, and beating Crooked Joe by a lot,” Trump said. “So much for Forbes!”

Trump is currently dealing with a civil fraud trial in New York, in which New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has alleged he inflated the value of properties and companies.

His net worth is down by $600 million from a year ago, according to the Forbes list. The former president, reportedly “obsessed” with the list, missed making it by $300 million, according to Forbes.

Trump was on the list from 1996 to 2021.

